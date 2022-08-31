Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Tampa General Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors

Annmarie Chavarria is one of 10 appointed by the Governor to address nursing workforce needs.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) chief nursing officer, Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors.

Annmarie Chavarria, Chief Nursing Officer, Tampa General Hospital was appointed to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. (PRNewswire)

"Excellent leaders like Annmarie play an important role in driving clinical excellence and innovation by championing a collaborative nursing culture," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Her leadership experience and commitment to nursing at one of the largest academic medical centers in the state will add tremendous value to the Nursing Board."

As senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Tampa General, Chavarria is responsible for leading all inpatient nursing services across the academic medical center with a focus on further developing cross-functional collaboration among nursing teams across hospital departments. Chavarria brings extensive leadership skills in strategic planning, budget development, shared governance, and performance improvement to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. She also has expertise in achieving the rigorous standards of nursing required to earn Magnet recognition, the highest national honor in professional nursing practice and given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Tampa General Hospital has earned five Magnet recognitions.

"I am honored by the appointment and eager to support and further develop the nursing workforce in our state through my service on the Florida Center for Nursing Board," said Chavarria. She joined Tampa General in January 2021 from Abington Jefferson Health, part of the Thomas Jefferson University system in the greater Philadelphia area, where she served as senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Chavarria holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from La Salle University, Philadelphia, a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Health Systems Management from Drexel University, Philadelphia, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Holy Family College, Philadelphia.

The Florida Center for Nursing was established by the Florida Legislature in 2001 to strategically address the issues of nursing supply and demand to meet the needs of health care consumers in Florida.

Chavarria is one of four Tampa General team members to take on leadership roles appointed by the Governor. Senior Director of Patient Safety Nicole Justice was appointed in July to the Florida Board of Medicine. In 2021, Maja Gift, director of Pharmacy Services, was appointed to the Board of Pharmacy, and Dr. Seema Weinstein, manager of Psychology and Neuropsychology, was appointed to the Board of Psychology.

