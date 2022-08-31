Inspire Investing Parent Makes Inc. 5000 List Three Years In A Row

For the third consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row now, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. For 2022, Inspire came in at number 1,069 overall and 77th out of 325 in the financial services industry, posting a 609% three-year revenue growth figure from 2018 to 2021. This growth places Inspire in the top quartile of all who made it on the highly publicized list and among an even more exclusive list of companies making the list three years in a row.

Inspire Investing (PRNewswire)

"Making the cut for the Inc. 5000 is a major accomplishment and all glory to God for the rapid growth we continue to experience placing us on the list three years in a row now," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "Every recognition like this is a testament to the momentum of the biblically responsible investing movement that is exploding across the globe. God is doing a mighty work in the financial industry."

Honorees on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 230 percent and added more than 1.18 million jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Inspire

The Inspire family of companies includes Inspire Investing, Inspire Advisors, and Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is the world's largest provider of biblically responsible ETFs (exchange-traded funds), creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles, and is one of the fastest-growing investment firms in the nation, giving Christian financial advisors and their clients a world-renowned platform to serve them with excellence.

Inspire Investing also donates 50% or more of its net profit from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a village transformation project for a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Inc. 5000 Methodology



The 2022 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. The complete listing of Inc. 5000 honorees, including details about Inspire's ranking, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Total lifetime giving through the Give50 program is $204,836 as of 12/31/21.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Investing