Poof adds support for Moonbeam digital currency payments

Poof Payments Inc., expands its checkout and payments infrastructure to support one-click Moonbeam (GLMR) payment integration for thousands of its internet businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poof, a payments company backed by CRV, recently announced a collaboration with the Moonbeam Foundation. Poof will become the first payment processor for the Moonbeam token (GLMR), supporting money movement applications for Moonbeam and its entire ecosystem of digital assets.

Moonbeam is a smart contract platform for building cross-chain connected applications that can access users, assets, and services on any chain. By uniting functionality from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot, and more into a single platform, Moonbeam solves today's fragmented user experience—unlocking true interoperability and paving the way for the next generation of applications. The Moonbeam platform uses integrated cross-chain messaging to allow developers to create smart contracts that access services across many remote blockchains. This approach, plus Moonbeam's developer friendly EVM platform and modern Substrate architecture, creates the ideal development environment for building connected payment applications.

In addition to the currently supported GLMR payments, Poof plans to support the Moonbeam token (GLMR) ecosystem with on-ramps, off-ramps, conversions, and payment processing. Moonbeam community members will be able to use GLMR to purchase digital goods and services through any vendor using Poof Checkout. Internet businesses and exchanges will also be able to integrate custom Moonbeam payment flows using the Poof API. Poof's integration with Moonbeam enables thousands of new companies and individuals to accept and pay with Moonbeam in minutes.

