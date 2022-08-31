PPK Kicks Off Tastykake Relationship with Back-To-School Campaign

For kids heading back to school, Tastykake promises to "make their day tasty" in its new campaign.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tastykake® brand, the iconic line of snack cakes, pies, and donuts, is making back-to-school days tastier this year with a new campaign titled "Make Their Day Tasty." The campaign spans across radio, digital and social media, and is the brand's first with its new agency of record (AOR), PPK .

"Back to school means hectic schedules for the entire family. With this campaign, we want to make sure parents remember to pack with purpose and add some sweetness to their kids' lunch to make their entire day TASTY," said Penny Patterson-Smith, Senior Vice President of Snacking at Flowers Foods. "PPK has done a great job with this inaugural campaign and we're looking forward to many more successful executions."

"Our evolving partnership with Tastykake is a shining example of how PPK has grown over the years – by providing incredibly thoughtful client service and results-driven strategic creative solutions to our clients leading to natural, organic growth," said Garrett Garcia, President of PPK.

"Those who cherish a uniquely sweet treat know there is nothing that satisfies a hectic micro-moment better than Tastykake, especially during back-to-school time," said Ashley Hornsby, Brand Manager of Tastykake. "This year's back-to-school campaign is meant to capture and convey the back-to-school rush that every parent goes through, whether it's school science fairs, practice at the field or ballet recitals."

To view the campaign video on Facebook, click here .

PPK is also AOR for Wonder® Bread and produces work for several other brands owned by Flowers Foods, including managing social for Mrs. Freshley's® and Evangeline Maid.

ABOUT PPK

Established in 2004 in Tampa, Florida, PPK is one of the Southeast's most decorated Independent Advertising & Production Agencies founded on the belief that sound, strategic creative strategy and communications plans coupled with true partnership and client collaboration will always deliver results. It's not about egos. It's about rolling up our collective sleeves and putting in the time, energy and effort to drive the bottom line, regardless of the business challenge we face. Because at the end of the day, regardless of what category you're in, or what brand you represent, there are a series of business challenges that stare you down every single day. PPK is here to help you overcome those obstacles and take your brand to the next level. For additional information visit www.uniteppk.com .

View original content:

SOURCE PPK