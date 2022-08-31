Rumble's Subscription Product 'Locals' Launches Article Publishing Feature

Launching articles on Locals represents a significant milestone in expanding tools for its creators

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform, announced that its subscription-based community platform, Locals, has launched an article publishing feature.

The new feature will enable creators to customize their online publications using a comprehensive toolbar. In addition to allowing creators to format their publications with headers, hyperlinks, quotes, and images, Locals integrates this feature with its existing subscription model. Creators can switch an article to "supporter only" at any point, meaning that only paying subscribers can access the remainder of the article.

"We are excited that this new feature allows creators to publish articles to their subscribers. We built Locals to empower creators to be independent by sharing their content with their community," said Assaf Lev, Locals President. "From videos to podcasts and now written work, creators can house all their content in their digital home on Locals."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

