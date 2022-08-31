SinglePoint, Inc., CEO Wil Ralston to Highlight Revenue Growth and Hyper Expansion of Solar Industry at Emerging Growth Investor Conference

Discussion to Include Second Quarter YoY Revenue Increase of 890% and Recently Announced School Security Solutions Master Distributorship

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB:SING), a solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, is pleased that Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc, is set to present at the Emerging Growth Conference TODAY, August 31, 2022, at 12:45p EST, to discuss the tremendous growth of the Company, including:

Sign up to watch CEO Wil Ralston present the following:

Recently filed Second Quarter financial results reporting an 890% increase in revenue vs. Second Quarter, 2021.

The impact of the recent expansion of tax credits on the Company's business plan.

Phase one completed in Acquisition of Frontline Power Solutions and launching a new division to support continued subsidiary growth.

Recently Announced Exclusive Distributorship for Ballistic Barrier Products for "hardening of schools."

SinglePoint's commitment to a better way of life is built on renewable energy and green living solutions.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner. The conference's focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, solid management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle company in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company aims to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. The Company continues to execute its acquisition strategy and is exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com, www.bostonsolar.us, and www.boxpureair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

