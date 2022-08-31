StoneX Group Expands Digital Foreign Exchange Offering in Brazil

StoneX continues product offering expansion in South America's largest economy

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX" or "the Company") today announced that StoneX Banco de Câmbio S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. in Brazil, is expanding its foreign exchange (FX) offering by providing access to FX Online, a digital platform where clients can seamlessly execute transactions across the StoneX global payments network. This expansion opens an additional channel for Brazilian clients to process payments via StoneX and provides greater access to the foreign exchange market.

StoneX Group Inc. (PRNewsfoto/INTL FCStone Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FX Online provides clients with an easy-to-use tool to process payment requests using real-time market rates. By leveraging real-time data, FX Online significantly reduces the time and cost of execution as well as errors associated with the manual process of price discovery. Furthermore, FX Online automates the documentation and pricing operations, thereby ensuring a structured and seamless process. Additional features of FX Online include the ability to attach supporting documentation to requests and to submit a support request if assistance is required to track a payment. The premier features of FX Online provide a consistent, convenient and reliable service to clients.

Fernando Mazzanti, Commercial Director of StoneX Banco de Câmbio S.A., commented, "FX Online is a major development in giving our clients more control over, and transparency into, the currency exchange process. This best-in-class technology will undoubtedly enhance the client experience and allow them to access even more of the products and services StoneX has to offer."

FX Online continues StoneX's rapid evolution as a cutting-edge financial services and technology firm providing clients with digital platforms to access global financial markets across asset classes. StoneX Group provides market access and expertise in trading across foreign exchange instruments with a 24/7 dealing desk and support team that provides clients with professional voice execution and state-of-the-art electronic market access around the clock. The StoneX team of FX specialists, with more than 200 years of collective experience between them, handle the most complex FX dealing scenarios for their clients. The expansion of FX Online in Brazil furthers the capabilities of this industry-leading team.

Mazzanti concluded, "FX Online is the type of full service offering that StoneX clients expect. With tens of thousands of clients already onboarded we are excited to continue delivering valuable services to those in Brazil."

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across a broad array of asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 3,300 employees serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and 370,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents.

For further information about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SNEX-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.