SUBARU TO ADOPT ALL CAMDEN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSROOMS

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that in continuation of its work to support the students of the Camden City School District, the automaker will "adopt" all middle school (grades six through eight) classrooms in the district, providing critical learning materials to students. The adoption is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.

To support students in the Camden City School District, Subaru of America “adopted” all middle school classrooms in the district, providing critical learning materials to students. Part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, the adoption impacts seven schools, 88 classrooms, and 1,184 students in Camden, NJ. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies, more than 100 Subaru employee helped prepare schools for the first day of classes. #SubaruLovesLearning (PRNewswire)

The adoption of Camden City School District middle schools will impact seven schools, 88 classrooms, and 1,184 students. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies customized to their classroom, Subaru will also provide school supply kits of classroom essentials, packed by employees at Subaru of America.

"All students deserve the tools to thrive and succeed in the classroom, and we want our friends and neighbors in Camden to have every opportunity to get a great education and achieve their goals," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We hope this 'adoption' from Subaru helps support a great school year for all."

Employees from Subaru of America headquarters surprised Camden City School District faculty with the announcement at a volunteer day to help teachers set up their classrooms. More than 100 Subaru volunteers traveled to schools throughout the district to help set up and clean classrooms, decorate bulletin boards, and more in preparation for the first day of school.

"Middle school is a pivotal moment in a child's education and lacking essential learning materials adds extra burdens to students, parents and classrooms," said Katrina McCombs, Superintendent of the Camden City School District. "Thanks to Subaru, the Camden City School District can focus on doing what we do best: helping students in our school district achieve their highest potential."

Headquartered in Camden, Subaru of America has a long history of supporting education in the local community. In 2021, Subaru adopted all kindergarten through fifth grade (K-5) classrooms in the Camden City School District. And since 2016, Subaru has provided more than 160 scholarships to support graduating seniors from Camden schools via the "Remarkable Graduates" program.

As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Subaru of America and more than 600 participating retailers are working with AdoptAClassroom.org to help teachers and schools purchase the tools and materials they need for their students. The adoption of classrooms in the Camden City school district reinforces the automaker's dedication to enhancing the learning experience for students, especially in their hometown of Camden.

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit subaru.com/learning.

