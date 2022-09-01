Bradford White showcases premium water heating solutions at ASPE Expo

Top manufacturer will display and demonstrate a range of innovative products at the leading event for plumbing system design professionals in Indianapolis Sept. 19-20

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase a selection of high-performing, innovative products at the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) Convention & Expo in Indianapolis in September.

Company representatives will be available at Booth #601 during the Expo Sept. 19-20.

"As one of the preeminent events for our industry, ASPE provides an important opportunity for our experts to connect with our customers who rely on Bradford White products," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "We're dedicated to serving the needs of this industry, as demonstrated by our 30-year commitment to manufacturing products for professional installation only, and the equipment available at the expo is representative of the wide range of solutions we offer for contractors throughout the plumbing space."

The ASPE Convention & Expo (Sept. 16-21) is the premier event for plumbing system design professionals, introducing attendees to game-changing innovations, profitable solutions, and new ideas that help them maintain their competitive edge. The two-day ASPE Expo (Sept. 19-20) is a unique opportunity to discover new plumbing technologies and practical solutions to plumbing design challenges directly from product experts.

During the Expo, information and demonstrations will be available for the following trusted Bradford White products:

ElectriFLEX Series™: Bradford White ElectriFLEX Series™ field convertible commercial electric water heaters deliver a fast, reliable solution for commercial customers. Voltage, phase, and kW are field convertible.

H Series: The Bradford White Commercial Tankless Electric H Series Water Heater, Powered by Keltech®, delivers precise temperature control, commercial-grade performance and outstanding durability in a wall-mounted design.

eF Series®: Bradford White Commercial eF Series® Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heater's ENERGY STAR®-certified design includes a highly efficient, modulating down-fired premix power burner (120T models only) for optimum combustion, powered anodes, and BMS integration via Modbus and BACnet® protocols for remote monitoring.

MagnaTech® HTD: The Brute MagnaTech® HTD boiler's small footprint, slim vertical design and removable top section help it fit into tight service areas, and optional electrical packages allow for easy pairing with various field supply voltages.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

