Celebrate Healthy Aging Month this September with Leading Wellness Company, Shaklee

With a complete anti-aging and wellness portfolio, Shaklee provides high-quality products

consumers need to live their healthiest lives at any age

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Healthy Aging Month – an annual occurrence to raise awareness about the positive aspects of growing older. This year, celebrate with Shaklee, a leading wellness company that creates high quality products to live your healthiest life at any age. Whether you're looking for nutrition from the inside to help support optimal foundational health or your goal is to "defy aging" on the outside, Shaklee has science-backed patented products aimed at supporting healthy living no matter your age.

"For the past 20 years, September has been recognized as Healthy Aging Month providing inspiration and practical ideas for all adults to improve their overall wellness," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "At Shaklee, we believe it's never too late to take control of your health, and our products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy to help you live your healthiest life at any age."

Nutrition from Within

Healthy aging begins by supporting optimal nutrition within our bodies. It's important to fill any nutritional gaps in our diets with proven, safe, and effective products. Shaklee has a variety of products to support overall wellness, including these high-quality standouts:

VIVIX® , available in liquid and liquid gel form, combines the power of muscadine grape polyphenols and resveratrol to slow aging at the cellular level*. This combination is 13x more powerful than resveratrol alone 1 at slowing a key mechanism of cellular aging.* , available in liquid and liquid gel form, combines the power of muscadine grape polyphenols and resveratrol to slow aging at the cellular level*. This combination isthan resveratrol aloneat slowing a key mechanism of cellular aging.*

Collagen-9™ : the most complete collagen product that includes all nine essential amino acids, 10 grams of collagen and a powerful combination of biotin and vitamin C, to promote healthy skin, hair, nails and joints.* the most complete collagen product that includes all nine essential amino acids, 10 grams of collagen and a powerful combination of biotin and vitamin C, to promote healthy skin, hair, nails and joints.*

MindWorks®: formulated with nutrients and extracts designed to help improve short term memory and focus and help protect against age relative cognitive decline.*‡§ : formulated with nutrients and extracts designed to help improve short term memory and focus and help protect against age relative cognitive decline.*‡§

A YOUTHful Exterior

After you feel younger, you also will want to look younger and see that glow even as you age. The key to beautiful, younger-looking skin is to accelerate skin cell renewal to a more youthful rate. Shaklee's YOUTHÒ Anti-Aging skincare collection addresses our age concerns in four simple steps:

Luminous Gel Oil Cleanser: a 3-in-1, soap-free, pH-balanced cleanser that is suitable for all skin types that gently polishes and purifies and leaves you with radiant skin instantly. a 3-in-1, soap-free, pH-balanced cleanser that is suitable for all skin types that gently polishes and purifies and leaves you with radiant skin instantly. Perfecting Skin Toner: a patented blend of essential vitamins, polyphenols and botanicals to exfoliate, hydrate and nourish skin. a patented blend of essential vitamins, polyphenols and botanicals to exfoliate, hydrate and nourish skin. Activating Serum: a powerful anti-aging treatment with vitamin A retinol and 10x the concentration of Shaklee's proprietary botanical complex to support collagen production and renewal at the cellular level. a powerful anti-aging treatment with vitamin A retinol and 10x the concentration of Shaklee's proprietary botanical complex to support collagen production and renewal at the cellular level. Restoring Eye Treatment: formulated with a potent peptide blend shown in a clinical study to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles around the eyes in as few as seven days.** formulated with a potent peptide blend shown in a clinical study to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles around the eyes in as few as seven days.**

The entire YOUTH product collection is 100% vegan and cruelty free. All Shaklee products are available to purchase on its website or through its more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia.

Shaklee has been at the forefront of innovation in health & wellness as Dr. Shaklee invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. in 1915. And now today, healthy aging becomes that much easier with Shaklee's science-backed products. To learn more about Shaklee and its variety of clinically proven aging well products, visit: https://shaklee.com/.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million micro-influencers in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to become certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

1 Fisher, L., T. Ianiro, F. Lau, H. Wang and B. Daggy: Synergistic effects of phenolic mixtures in human cell models of aging. Experimental Biology 2015, Boston, Massachusetts, March 28-April 1, 2015. FASEB Journal 29:608.36, 2015.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**As measured in a 28-day clinical study, 36 subjects, twice daily use.

†Clinically tested key ingredients.



§Based on a two-year study of 223 adults with mild cognitive impairment.

Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation