A Digital Transformation Partnership for Coforma and Fearless

The Small Business Administration approves a Mentor-Protégé Program partnership between Coforma and Fearless

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coforma, LLC has extended its relationship with Fearless through a Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) partnership, facilitated by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Both companies create digital tools that empower the people they serve.

Through the program, protégés receive business development support from their mentors and learn from a company in their industry.

"We admire how Fearless has lifted up others as they've grown. We're grateful for this structured learning opportunity as we advance through and prepare to graduate from 8(a), building a pathway for Coforma's sustained success that's cooperative, mutually supportive, and impactful," said Eduardo Ortiz, CEO of Coforma.

Fearless is no stranger to Mentor-Protégé Programs within the Federal Government. For two years, Fearless took part in the Department of Defense's Mentor-Protégé Program , where they learned to better navigate working with the Department of Defense and gained indispensable insight from their mentor as they grew.

"The experience of working with a mentor in our industry was invaluable and we hope to do the same for Coforma," said Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa. "We're excited to build on our tradition of supporting small businesses as we've done with our incubator Hutch and our work with SBA over the years. The Federal Government needs more modern firms than ever to help transform its digital services. We are proud to work with Coforma as part of the wave of companies bringing digital transformation to government."

Coforma is a design and digital services agency that crafts creative solutions and builds technology products that positively impact people's lives. Fearless is a full-stack digital services firm that delivers sleek, modern, and user-friendly software designed to push the boundaries of possibility.

In 2019, the SBA certified Coforma as 8(a), a nine-year program that supports businesses owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Fearless will graduate from the SBA's 8(a) program at the end of 2022.

Coforma and Fearless are both members of the Digital Services Coalition .

About Coforma: Coforma works with the government and private sector to craft creative digital solutions and build technology products that improve people's lives. Visit us at coforma.io .

About Fearless: Fearless is a full stack digital services firm delivering human-centered solutions designed to push the boundaries of possibility. Visit them at https://fearless.tech/ .

Media contact: Angela Hopkins, angela@coforma.io

