PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Western Steel and Plumbing in an asset purchase effective September 1, 2022. Founded in 1949, Western Steel and Plumbing is a leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC products with two locations in Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) Expands North Dakota footprint with Acquisition of Western Steel and Plumbing

The current owner Maury Kamins said, "After 3 generations as a family business and personally 50 years as an employee of Western Steel, I know the time has come to depart and watch the business grow and prosper in the future. I am so proud of our existing staff, a group I would call one of the best in our industry with DSG's diverse product offerings, excellent website, superior purchasing power, and experienced management team combined with Western Steel's special talents and history will make our company better than ever before." The company will operate as Western Steel and Plumbing, A DSG Company, before eventually transitioning to the DSG brand.

"We're excited to welcome the Western Steel and Plumbing associates to the DSG team of employee-owners," DSG President & CEO Paul Kennedy said. "The addition of Western Steel complements our existing strong electrical and waterworks presence in the state and provides a platform for further segment expansion throughout North Dakota."

DSG is one of the Midwest's leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 900 employee-owners in more than 50 locations across seven states.

Video: https://bit.ly/3CeEP7b

DSG Acquires Western Steel & Plumbing September 1, 2022 (PRNewswire)

dsg (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DSG - Dakota Supply Group