KARMA AUTOMOTIVE NAMES MICHELLE CHRISTENSEN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL DESIGN

Christensen will lead the strategy and operations of Karma's Design Center, committed to design, craftmanship and technology.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, is expanding its executive leadership team with the appointment of Michelle Christensen, as vice president of global design at Karma's Design Center. Christensen will be reporting to Jeff Wawrzyniak, chief administrative officer of Karma Automotive.

Christensen will be leading the strategy and operations of Karma's Design Center, including Brand design development and the design of future Karma products.

Michelle joins Karma Automotive with more than 17 years of extensive design, product development, brand building, and team leadership experience. She has been recognized on MotorTrend's "Power List" received the "Women On Top" award by Marie Claire Magazine and featured in Advertising Age Magazine's "Creativity 50". Her production program leadership has resulted in many industry firsts, earning the coveted Road & Track Performance Car of the Year and Green Car Journal Luxury Green Car of the Year.

"At Karma we are focused on design, craftmanship and technology," said Jeff Wawrzyniak, Chief Administrative Officer at Karma Automotive. "We are thrilled to have Michelle onboard and to work with her on Karma's next generation of electric technology and luxurious design."

Christensen brings extensive prior experience to Karma, ranging from established OEM to start-up studios, including the renowned Nissan Design America, Faraday Future, and GM Advanced Design Studio. A career highlight was her 12 years at Honda R&D, where she led the team of the award-winning 2017 Acura NSX, as well as the 2016 Acura Precision Concept that catalyzed the proportion, identity, and design philosophy for the future of the brand.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design from Art Center College of Design. Empowering teams and building beautiful machines is her passion.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017, offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which includes both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle in 2023. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship. Additionally, Karma provides world class commercial vehicle electrification and Customized Flexible Manufacturing services for customers in the mobility space via 'Powered by Karma.' Powered By Karma is the evolution of Karma's business development group that provides business to business (B2B) modular vehicle electrification solutions and services to outside customers.

