Oliver Wyman completes acquisition of Booz Allen Hamilton's MENA strategy consulting business

DUBAI, UAE and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced the completion of the acquisition of Booz Allen Hamilton's (NYSE: BAH) strategy consulting business serving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal, approved by local competition authorities, bolsters Oliver Wyman's hallmark industry expertise across financial services, energy, the public sector and more, while deepening its capabilities and services across cyber, climate and sustainability.

"One of the most significant acquisitions for Oliver Wyman Group in the past 10 years, this move expands Oliver Wyman's capabilities to tackle the issues and opportunities most important to our clients. Through this combination we will continue our relentless pursuit of impact that matters most," commented Pedro Oliveira, Managing Partner – Oliver Wyman, India Middle East & Africa (IMEA).

Oliveira adds: "We have been delighted at the tremendously warm reception our mutual clients have offered since our announcement to combine teams, in favour of what we'll be able to achieve together, at scale."

"Combining Booz Allen's respected regional legacy with Oliver Wyman's deep sector insights and expertise, we are delighted to contribute to Oliver Wyman's exciting growth trajectory in the region," commented Souheil Moukaddem, Partner at Oliver Wyman and former Partner and Managing Director for Booz Allen Hamilton MENA. "With Oliver Wyman's track record of success across IMEA, our combined teams are confident that together we can accelerate growth, for our clients as well as our business. Together we will achieve the amazing."

Booz Allen's MENA-based management consulting practice will join staff in Oliver Wyman's UAE and KSA offices, adding to a global community of more than 5,700 Oliver Wyman employees with 70+ offices in 30 countries.

