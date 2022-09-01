TCL Launches New High-Performance Models for its Premium 2022 TV Lineup

Leading Electronics Brand Upgrades its Award-Winning Television Portfolio with Improved Picture and Gaming Technology for the Home

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, announced pricing and availability of its new premium models featuring QLED and Mini-LED technology paired with the easy-to-use Roku TV™ streaming platform. These new products build on TCL's portfolio of award-winning televisions, empowering viewers to experience cinematic and gaming-optimized performance like never before. By pushing the boundaries of what televisions can achieve and how they can elevate entertainment immersion in the home, TCL once again delivers unmatched value for consumers seeking stunning picture quality and endless streaming content that they can afford.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL) (PRNewswire)

TCL's premium models have been acclaimed for their picture performance and endless entertainment. Known as TV lines that deliver TCL's advanced display technologies, sleek design, and accessible home theater performance, the 5- and 6-Series continue to deliver unmatched contrast technology, deep color saturation with QLED quantum dot nanocrystals and powerful clarity with an HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision® for greater brightness among a full palette of rich colors. TCL's latest iteration of the premium 6-Series—now for the first time available with a fastest-ever refresh rate of up to 144Hz—transforms the viewing experience with thousands of micro-meter class mini-LED backlights for uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination. This TCL-pioneered mini-LED backlight technology powers up to 360 Contrast Control Zones, optimizing the image across individual zones, while AiPQ Engine™ technology uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity.

"TCL has maintained its position as one of the top two TV brands in the U.S. because of our continued focus on the consumer and meeting their needs by offering premium products at a great value. The 6-Series has been our most highly-lauded model for delivering advanced features that TVs costing two or three times more would have and our new 2022 version is no different—innovative technology at incomparable value, thanks to the many advantages of being a vertically integrated company," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL. "With consumers looking to elevate their movie-watching, sports-viewing and videogaming experiences, picture quality is becoming even more important. So, TCL is especially motivated to make larger screens and our biggest model is a 98" QLED TV starting at under $8,000, honoring TCL's commitment to deliver powerful picture performance and cinematic immersion at an accessible price point and further strengthen the brand's North American leadership."

The 6-Series TCL Roku TV features a bold, brushed metal design to go with powerful picture technologies that serious gamers crave. Users can gain a competitive edge with Game Studio Pro™, a full arsenal of features including Variable Refresh Rate up to 144Hz and AMD FreeSync™ for optimal big-screen gaming performance. To complement its striking design, the 6-Series is versatile and configurable for installation in any home theater or gaming room with a Premium Center Mount pedestal that includes two height options. Perfect for use with or without a sound bar, the pedestal stand has cleverly integrated wire management to help conceal cables so the sleek FullView edge-to-edge glass design can truly shine.

With access to a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, the TCL Roku TV models feature simple and customizable home screen and are even more versatile with easy voice control which allows compatibility with popular voice assistants to give users additional options to control the TV. Roku Search makes it easy to search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director with results returned in order by price. In addition to the voice remote supplied with the 6-Series, the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones or tablets offers a Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse or add new channels, watch The Roku Channel on the go and even enjoy private listening through headphones.

The TCL Roku TV 6-Series is now available in a 55" model (55R655) at $699 MSRP, 65" model (65R655) at $999 MSRP, and 75" model (75R655) for $1499 MSRP; while the TCL Roku TV 5-Series is also available now in sizes ranging from 50" up to 75" models starting at $429 MSRP, from your favorite retailer.

TCL Display Innovations

TCL is taking the home theater experience to a whole new level with revolutionary technology in its new Roku TV models. Building on highly-reviewed picture performance, TCL continues to improve the foundations of a premium image—color, contrast, and clarity—by providing more color with Quantum Dot technology and wide color standards; more contrast with mini-LED backlight technology and Contrast Control Zones; and more clarity with new high dynamic range standards and display resolution.

Leading the industry by launching the word's first big-screen Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology, TCL continues to use advanced color performance to deliver better brightness and wider color volume. With a measured 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 Hollywood reference color space, QLED color technology will deliver deeply saturated reds, stunning greens and spectacular blues without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter life found in other color technologies. Matching the format used by most cinema screens and content creators for exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance, there is a clear advantage to QLED color technology when combined with a powerfully bright TV.

After introducing the world's first TV with tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs in North America three years ago, TCL continues to be a leader in deploying impactful display technologies. TCL's innovation in mini-LED backlight technology delivers even more powerful display performance to customers—precision contrast, brilliant luminance, and smooth uniformity for incredible viewing in any environment. Featuring up to 360 Contrast Control Zones™ powered by mini-LED backlight technology for maximum detail, depth, and dimension, the new 6-Series TCL Roku TV line sets the bar for televisions both in its class and beyond.

When it comes to clarity, TCL pays careful attention to pixel quality and picture performance accuracy paired with advanced audio processing technology to deliver total entertainment immersion. To ensure an immersive experience, HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range using dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture. HDR Pro Pack now also features Dolby Vision IQ which uses the TV's Auto Brightness ambient light sensor to dial in picture brightness and enhance viewing based on environmental light conditions. Furthermore, Dolby Atmos™ audio technology transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you. With breathtaking realism and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, TCL's AiPQ Engine technology uses machine-learning to intelligently engage three core picture quality algorithms—Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity, and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth.

Today's game consoles and PC gaming set-ups demand the biggest, brightest and fastest TVs and TCL's award-winning televisions are packed full of features that deliver uncompromised gaming excellence. For the first time, TCL's new TVs will offer 4K resolution gaming at up to 144Hz to elevate the video game experience with even smoother action and faster game-feel. With a powerful picture and ultra-low input latency that serious gamers crave, the 6-Series Roku TV features TCL's Game Studio Pro which builds on Auto Game Mode for automatic and super-responsive gaming, Variable Refresh Rate to keep up with intense game play through HDMI 2.1 ports plus a separate eARC port, and AMD FreeSync certification for maximum gaming performance. This unique set of display expertise and deep industrial integration allows TCL to be at the forefront of advanced display technologies.

About TCL With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL