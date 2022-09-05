InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drink Holder for Folding Chairs (OCM-1515)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved beverage holder for a folding chair to help keep a drink cold during outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented the GEL CUP COOLER INSERT. My design would prevent drinks from becoming warm and unappealing before they're consumed."

The patent-pending invention helps to keep a beverage cold within a folding chair's cup holder. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional beverage holders. As a result, it ensures that the drink remains cool and refreshing and it helps to prevent beverage waste. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, beach/lake goers, campers, picnickers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

