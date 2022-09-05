InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tool for Disc Pad Replacement (CNC-806)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive do-it-yourselfer and I thought there could be a better way to replace disc brake pads on vehicles," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the RAPID TOOL DISC BRAKE PAD SPREADER. My design enables you to apply the necessary torque in a smooth, safe and controlled manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for depressing the brake caliper piston on a vehicle for disc pad replacement. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly grip and turn the large knob on a traditional brake pad spreader tool. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-806, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

