THE 50TH ANNIE AWARDS™ 'CALL FOR ENTRIES' COMMENCE TODAY!

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASIFA-Hollywood announced its Call for Entries for the 50th Annie Awards™. Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the 50th Annie Awards™ will return in-person to UCLA's Royce Hall on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The 50th Annie Awards™ covers 37 categories including a new one – Best TV/Media – Limited Series, as well as Animated Feature, Animated Feature-Independent, TV/Media Production, Sponsored Production, Short Subject, and Student Films, along with Achievement and Honorary awards.

To review this year's rules and submit your projects, please visit https://my.asifa-hollywood.org . Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Exceptions, which can submit with or without United States releases, are short subjects, special projects, sponsored productions, student films and grand prize winners from Annie Award qualifying festivals. Submissions close on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm PST.

"This is our 50th Annie Awards™, our golden anniversary and the first time in nearly three years that we will once again be live, in person. We are planning to pull out all the stops!" says Frank Gladstone, ASIFA's executive director and the Annie Awards executive producer. "It is amazing to think back to the first Annies, when our beloved June Foray was assured that 'no one would show up'...and 600 people did. Since then, ASIFA-Hollywood and the Annie Awards have grown in stature and influence, fulfilling our mission to celebrate animation and the people who create it, not only for one brilliant night a year at Royce Hall, but throughout the year for the growing animation community, locally and worldwide."

The following are important deadlines during the 50th Annie Awards™ season:

The deadline to become an Annie Awards™ Sponsor is Saturday, January 28, 2023 ;

The deadline to reserve advertising space in the program book is Monday, January 30, 2023 ;

The deadline to join ASIFA-Hollywood or to renew membership, and to submit voting applications to participate in voting is Saturday, December 31, 2022 , 11:59 p.m., PST .

Now through October 18, 2022, ASIFA-Hollywood is also conducting its Call for Judges. All judges, whether they have applied in the past or are enrolling for the first time, will need to submit a new application. To be considered for a nominating committee, judges do not need to be a member of ASIFA-Hollywood but must have an established career in animation and exemplary professional credentials in at least one of the Annie Award categories. Individuals in the animation community, who are interested in being a nomination committee judge, will find the application at members.asifa-hollywood.org/judge-application .

September 12 also kicks off ASIFA-Hollywood's Call for the honorary Juried Award Nominations, now through November 14, 2022, and its Annual Membership Drive which will continue through December 31, 2022.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past five decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the

Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (International Animated Film Association), supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships, and screenings.

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 50th Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org . For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.

50th ANNIE AWARDS – CALL FOR ENTRIES COMMENCE SEPT. 12, 2022

Contact: Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

P: 562.235.0991

E: Gretchen@houserpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE ASIFA-Hollywood