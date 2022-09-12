BMC Delivers Modern Service and Operations Management with BMC Helix FedRAMP Certification

Innovative cloud service offerings allow government agencies to implement the AI-driven solution to drive innovation, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced its BMC Helix service and operations management platform has achieved Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization for the BMC Helix v 21.3 in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The BMC Helix solution in the AWS cloud allows federal agencies to confidently choose BMC for their seamless, secure cloud migrations as they face ever-changing and demanding missions.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

The BMC Helix platform is designed for organizations looking to:

Modernize the enterprise by accelerating the shift to the cloud, optimizing existing on-premises solutions, and enabling further innovation

Find and solve problems faster, support high-velocity DevOps teams, and drive innovation with AI-powered service management and IT operations (AIOps) from the AWS cloud

In addition to previously authorized service management capabilities, governmental customers will now be able to capitalize on BMC's innovative, industry-leading operations management capabilities in the cloud with BMC Helix.

Highlights of the new BMC Helix solution include:

Operations Management with AIOps —Predictive IT with artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), service-centric monitoring, advanced event management, root cause isolation, and intelligent automation to improve performance for faster issue resolution with greater cost savings

Continuous Optimization —Predictive analytics to manage IT resources in the cloud with support for Kubernetes and pods, microservices, and containers allowing for increased efficiencies across the organization

Discovery —Discovery and dependency modeling that delivers instant visibility into hardware, software, and services across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments for greater compliance and assurance

Service Management —The gold standard in service management (previously authorized—now updated to include v21.3) to support the ultimate service employee experience

Digital Workplace —Provide employees with intuitive and intelligent, consumer-like experiences to help organizations step into the future of work

Project Portfolio Management—A comprehensive graphical tool that seamlessly connects project and portfolio management with idea sourcing, idea management, and demand generation to spur innovation

"This authorization reflects the close coordination between BMC and our extensive customer base, providing the innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions they need to modernize their enterprise IT systems. Our partnership with AWS is a critical part of this capability. Together, we offer unimpeachable service and operations management SaaS solutions to our federal agencies," said David Sims, Area Vice President and General Manager of BMC Federal. "We are honored to provide our government customers this broader set of BMC Helix capabilities with FedRAMP Moderate authorization that accelerates their cloud initiatives and offers the highest levels of agility, scalability, and confidence to achieve program and mission success."

Additional Resources:

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2022 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Jannelle Allong-Diakabana

BMC

jannelle_allongdiakabana@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.