HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA EXPANDS TO 480 SEPHORA STORES ACROSS UNITED STATES AND CANADA IN SYNC WITH GROUNDBREAKING FOUNDATION LAUNCH + SEPHORA CAMPAIGN

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA , a supercharged clean artistry makeup brand powered by innovation announces its expansion into 480 Sephora doors, across the United States and Canada. At Sephora, Haus Labs is now in 45 states and over 300 cities in the U.S. and in 8 Canadian provinces and 40 cities. For the full list, go to: www.hauslabs.com/pages/store-locator

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (PRNewswire)

The timing of the roll out aligns with the September Sephora Animation, featuring Lady Gaga -and the brand's launch of three groundbreaking clean complexion products: TriClone™ Skin Tech Foundation Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder , the Haus Labs Foundation Brush . Staking its claim in the clean and artistry makeup categories, the brand will further amplify its distribution in Sephora stores, launching in a total of 500 stores by year end, with an appetite for more.

"We have been overwhelmed by the brand and product love from our initial June launch of Haus Labs. We are thrilled and eager to get Haus Labs beauty products on as many faces as possible, with the roll out of 480 stores in sync with the introduction of our highly anticipated clean foundation. The roll out will ensure additional discovery, play and trial. We are truly appreciative of our exclusive Sephora North America partnership, and the love we have seen from their Beauty Advisors and Store Directors, Sephora leadership and day to day teams." - Kelly Coller, Chief Marketing Officer at Haus Labs

Haus Labs has had growing success, with products flying off the shelves and selling out online and in stores, including but not limited to viral sensation Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer , the many shades of Hy-Power Pigment Paints , Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliners , and Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighters . The products speak for themselves, racking up 5-star reviews from consumers and influencers alike.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #hauslabs #cleanhaus

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA is a new CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high-pigment high performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities and artistry skill sets. Created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. and Canada and hauslabs.com, where $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation , supporting mental health.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haus Labs By Lady Gaga