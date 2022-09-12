Practising Law Institute (PLI) and Legal Marketing Association (LMA) Partner to Provide Educational Resources to Legal Marketers

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a leading nonprofit learning organization serving the legal community, and the Legal Marketing Association (LMA), the premier organization for professionals in legal marketing and business development, have announced a new partnership.

Through this initiative, PLI will offer LMA members exclusive complimentary access to select educational programs. Curated for LMA members with their professional development goals in mind, these programs will provide legal marketing professionals with relevant, useful information on the business of law and substantive legal issues, presented by PLI's faculty of leading industry experts.

"PLI and the LMA have a shared goal of contributing to the legal industry by ensuring that professionals have access to best-in-class training opportunities," says Sharon L. Crane, President of PLI. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to connect with LMA's members and help legal marketers and business development professionals build their expertise and deepen their understanding of the legal market. Through this training, these professionals will strengthen their abilities to support attorneys, practices, and firms."

Beginning this month, PLI will make the program Improving Law Firm Profitability available at no cost to LMA members. This 70-minute, interactive online course will help legal marketers develop a basic knowledge of the key financial drivers in a law firm to understand the business of law and how a law firm achieves financial profitability. Over the next year, LMA members will receive complimentary access to programs on practice areas, industries, and trending topics, from corporate law, IP, and litigation to cybersecurity and data literacy.

"We are excited to launch this collaboration between LMA and PLI," says Danielle Holland Gorash, Chief Executive Officer of LMA. "Over two years ago, we realized the synergy of our audiences and offerings, and have been working on this partnership to bring new and elevated legal marketing education to our LMA members. We are grateful to our colleagues at PLI and look forward to building upon this successful launch."

Kirsten Talmage, PLI's Senior Director, Product Strategy & Customer Experience, and Holly Amatangelo, LMA's Education Director, conceived of and led this initiative.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

ABOUT LMA

Founded in 1985, the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is the universal voice of the legal marketing and business development profession, a community that brings all levels together, from CMOs to entry-level specialists, from firms of all sizes, consultants, vendors, lawyers and marketers from other professions to share their collective knowledge. LMA has eight regions and more than 40 local groups across the United States, Canada and Europe, and its nearly 4,000 members hail from 48 U.S. states and more than 20 countries. More than 90 percent of the largest 200 U.S. law firms employ an LMA member. Members at every stage in their career development benefit from participating in LMA's wide array of programs, services and resources. For more information, visit www.legalmarketing.org.

