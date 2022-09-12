STANADYNE ELECTRIFIED GDI FUEL PUMP MODULE MAKES INDUSTRY DEBUT

Electrically driven, alternative-fuels-capable pump supports vehicle electrification

DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanadyne, a leading global fuel and air management systems supplier, has developed an electrically driven gasoline direct injection (GDI) fuel pump as part of its approach to fuel delivery system technology based on electrification. Called the "E-Pump Module," it is powered by 24- and 48-volt vehicle architectures and is decoupled from the internal combustion engine drivetrain. This enables the fuel flow and pressure to be electrically controlled to optimize and reduce fuel consumption, as the pump speed is now independent of engine revolutions per minute.

"Moving to an electrically powered GDI pump breaks from the standard design of connecting it to the engine for operation," said Stanadyne Chief Technology Officer Dr. Brad Stroia. "This is an important innovation for hybrid vehicles. Pump operation can be reduced, or even suspended entirely, when the engine has low fuel delivery demand to improve overall vehicle efficiency."

The E-Pump's compact, modular, and scalable design uses a Stanadyne proprietary controller and software. It is scalable for 250- to 500-bar fuel systems and suitable for a wide range of engine applications. The pump is compatible with E10 to E85 and M15 fuels with a top-end fueling capacity of 1000 cc per revolution (up to 100 liters per hour).

When tested on a demonstration vehicle and compared to base 200-250 bar GDI system technology on a 2.0 liter turbo engine:

Emissions were reduced by an approximately 10 percent.

Mechanical noise emission was reduced by approximately 9 dB(A).

Start time was improved by approximately 0.7 seconds.

A system pressures of up to 400 bar were achieved.

"Stanadyne's new E-Pump enables vehicle electrification by offering lower power absorption, a quieter noise signature, and features such as start-stop and on-demand fueling, providing higher system efficiency by decoupling vehicle accessories from the engine," said Stroia. "Its lower fuel consumption provides environmentally friendly emissions benefits that help reduce pollution."

Stanadyne's Electrified Gas Direct Injection Fuel Pump is the first in a line of electrified products being developed by Stanadyne to enable clean propulsion for electrified applications. It is making its industry debut at the North American International Auto Show (aka Detroit Auto Show) and will be on display at the company's Automobili-D vehicle pod during Industry Days being held September 14-15, 2022.

About Stanadyne

Stanadyne designs, manufactures, and remanufactures fuel delivery systems and components for gasoline and diesel engines, as well as low-carbon alternative fuels. Founded in 1873, the company specializes in pioneering technology for engines that move our world and remanufactured components that help keep them operating efficiently. The company provides customers with customized design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions from its United States, China, Italy, India, and United Arab Emirates locations in partnership with its global aftermarket service dealers and distributor network. For more information, visit stanadyne.com.

