UKRAINIAN ENERGY MINISTER GALUSHCHENKO, IAEA DIRECTOR GROSSI, BILL GATES JOIN SECRETARY GRANHOLM AND WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS FOR THE INAUGURAL GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY ACTION FORUM

Illustrious Roster of International Leaders, Global Energy Experts, Clean Energy Philanthropists Join More Than 5,000 Attendees and over 300 CEOs at the World Premier Event to Advance the Implementation of Clean Energy Deployment and Innovation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), announced an updated roster of speakers for the inaugural 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF). Held in Pittsburgh, PA from September 21–23, this landmark event will bring together energy leaders from around the world to turn clean energy ambition into action and accelerate the transition toward a more secure energy future, creating millions of good paying jobs. Pittsburgh serves as an exemplary host city as one of the world's preeminent communities that is successfully transitioning to a new, just, fair, and prosperous clean energy economy.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Department of Energy) (PRNewswire)

The GCEAF will showcase clean energy action aimed at leveraging the trillions of dollars in investment opportunities that will be unleashed this decade by the global transition to net-zero emissions. Hundreds of side events and business forum sessions will focus on every sector of the clean energy economy from renewables to abated fossil energy, to nuclear, to new emerging sectors like hydrogen.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko will join other ministers from around the world in Pittsburgh. Senior White House officials in attendance include Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, newly appointed Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta, and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein. Other U.S. leaders including President of the AFL-CIO, Elizabeth Shuler, Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will headline mainstage events during the three-day conference.

Click HERE for media registration

International leaders attending include:

Leila Benali , Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Morocco

Chris Bowen , Minister of Climate Change and Energy, Australia

Khashayar Farmanbar , Minister for Energy and Digital Development, Sweden

Leonore Gewessler, Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Austria

Rob Jetten , Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, The Netherlands

Dr Tan See Leng , Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

Kadri Simson , Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, India

Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister of Natural Resources, Canada

Fatih Birol , Director, International Energy Agency

Rafael Grossi , Director General, International Atomic Energy Association

Gim Huay , Managing Director, Centre for Nature and Climate, World Economic Forum

Francesco La Camera , Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency

Angela Wilkinson , Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, World Energy Council

Bill Gates , Co-chairperson, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Dr. Rita Baranwal , Chief Technology Officer, Westinghouse

Dominique Boies , CEO and CFO, Enerkem

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Claudio Facchin , CEO, Hitachi Energy

Dr. Jennifer Holmgren , CEO, LanzaTech

Praveer Sinha , CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Company

JB Straubel, Co-Founder & CEO, Redwood Materials and Tesla co-founder

Malcolm Turnbull , Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries

The GCEAF follows on the heels of the opening of the UN General Assembly and will convene industry executives, young professionals, civil society and others with science and energy ministers from over 30 countries representing the majority of global emissions and 90% of public financing for clean energy. It will also host the joint convening of the annual Mission Innovation and Clean Energy Ministerials, two platforms created over the last 15 years to advance clean energy innovation and deployment to meet our global climate goals.

Click here for the full list of attendees for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum

Click here the full agenda for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum

Contact: media@gceaf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Department of Energy