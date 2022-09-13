Bloomreach Appoints Anirban Bardalaye as Chief Product Officer

With Extensive Experience in SaaS Product Leadership,

Anirban Will Deliver Focus on Accelerating Product Growth and Supercharging Innovation Across the Bloomreach Commerce Experience Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has appointed Anirban Bardalaye as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Anirban will further accelerate the growth of the company's three product pillars — Discovery, Engagement, and Content — as it continues to scale its Commerce Experience Cloud to serve businesses around the world. Anirban previously served as Vice President of Product Management, Commerce Cloud, at Salesforce, and in addition to his success as a Y Combinator-backed entrepreneur, has nearly 15 years of experience leading product strategy for SaaS companies.

"We're thrilled to have Anirban joining the team to lead Bloomreach into its next era of product leadership," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "His background in product strategy within the digital commerce and marketing space will be an invaluable asset to Bloomreach as we scale our offerings across a growing customer base. We look forward to seeing the continued innovation our product team will achieve under his leadership, and the tangible ways in which that innovation will benefit our Bloomreach customers around the world."

"Bloomreach has made massive strides in product innovation these past few years alone, and now, it's poised to further redefine what an incredible commerce experience can achieve for businesses when driven by the right technology," said Anirban Bardalaye. "I'm very excited to join this talented team in delivering new, advanced product innovation, helping businesses everywhere to drive measurable growth and sustained customer loyalty through the personalized digital experiences Bloomreach makes possible."

About Anirban Bardalaye

Anirban Bardalaye has served as Vice President of Product Management, Commerce Cloud, at Salesforce since 2019. Having first led strategy and delivery of Salesforce B2B Commerce and its core commerce platform, his responsibilities later grew to include industry product strategy and execution for the entire Commerce Cloud portfolio. Prior to Salesforce, Anirban served as Head of Product, Platform Ecosystem & Marketplace, at Guidewire, where he helped build the Guidewire Marketplace as well as its developer platform, DevConnect. Before that, he co-founded VaycayHero, Inc., a platform for aggregating professionally managed vacation rentals, which was backed by prominent technology startup accelerator Y Combinator. Anirban also led product management at Serena Software, a SaaS and on-premise Business Process Management platform. Anirban began his career as a software engineer, having built software at early stage startups and global software companies. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a dual MS in Systems Science and Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University, and a BE in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. The company was recently named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and also earned a 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

