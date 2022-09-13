Concert Golf Partners is Chosen Successor at Hiwan Golf Club in Evergreen, Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Golf Partners ("Concert Golf") is pleased to announce the acquisition of its 26th private club, Hiwan Golf Club, which sits within the affluent mountain community of Evergreen, Colorado — nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, 25 miles west of Denver. Hiwan Golf Club is best known for its 18-hole, Press Maxwell Championship golf course. Hiwan Golf Club was founded in 1962 and has a rich history of golf tradition. Many of the biggest names in golf and a US President have walked its fairways. Hiwan has been home to Championship golf since its founding, including the:

Colorado Open (1964-1992)

The USGA Girls Junior (1965)

USGA Junior Amateur (1976)

Rolex Tournament of Champions (2006)

Junior America's Cup (2011)

A small group of wealthy Denver businessmen founded the Club in 1962, and subsequently opened the investment group to others in 1966, including the family that took a controlling stake in 1979 and completed the remainder of the community development. After 56 years of successful ownership, the family partnership was ready to pass the baton. It became clear that the next generation of owners were not interested in owning or managing the Club — so when the family was contacted by Concert Golf Partners, the timing was right to consider a sale of the Club. Of Concert Golf, the owners stated, "We quickly realized that the Club would benefit from an infusion of capital, fresh ideas, and a commitment to elevating Hiwan as the premier family-friendly country club in the area…we've been impressed with the energy and excitement that the Concert Golf team has brought to the property in just a few short months."

In addition to its famed golf course, Hiwan GC boasts an array of amenities including a family-friendly resort-style pool, fitness center, library, 5 tennis courts, 3 pickleball courts, and a golf simulator. Concert Golf has identified several capital improvement projects totaling more than $2.0m and will begin making improvements immediately. "Both new and existing members are eager to see our vision unfold in the coming years, as are the former owners — who will remain honorary members of the Club. After decades of committed stewardship, being able to simply enjoy the Club while leaving the capital funding and governance responsibilities to an experienced operator was quite appealing to the family," said Matthew Hobbins, Vice President at Concert Golf Partners. He continued, "…early on, the Hiwan ownership group was clear about their key objectives in any potential transaction:

Commitment to and further development of the staff Significant capital investment to elevate the Club and accelerate the desired long-term strategic plan A seamless transition for the membership

…we're thrilled to have earned the trust of the family to help write the next chapter of the Club's story."

"Many club owners spend years trying to find the right fit and proper succession plan for their club," said Concert Golf CEO Peter Nanula, "and they have poured their lives into the golf course and facilities. They care deeply about the staff and members, so they prioritize the need to leave everyone in capable hands — this was the case at Hiwan, and we were fortunate that the family owners were focused on leaving their Club with a quality operator with a strong track record of preserving and enhancing the unique aspects of many kinds of top clubs." When asked about the transition, Kyle Heyen, Director of Golf and 2021 PGA of America Hall of Fame Inductee, remarked, "Having spent the last 42 years of my career at this Club — I was somewhat apprehensive initially...but If I had known 6 months ago what I know now, I would've spent far less time worrying. Naturally, our staff and members were concerned what this would mean for the Club – but we are all excited about what the future holds for Hiwan."

Concert Golf Partners is a boutique owner-operator of top private golf and country clubs, formed in 2011 by Peter Nanula, the founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management in the 1990s, and Chief Operating Officer Susan Dunnavant. Concert Golf has amassed $250 million of patient, long-term equity capital to invest in private clubs. Concert Golf is also unique for its track record of preserving the identity and traditions of historic clubs. Concert Golf's boutique collection of upscale clubs now numbers 26 nationally, including both formerly developer-owned clubs like The Club at Longview in Charlotte and Gaillardia Country Club in Oklahoma City as well as longtime member-owned clubs such as White Manor Country Club in Philadelphia and The Muttontown Club on Long Island.

