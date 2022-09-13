Frutta Bowls Welcomes Fall with Fresh New Menu Items, Expands Offerings for More Dayparts

Nation's Fastest-Growing Superfoods Franchise Introduces New Bases, Bowls, Smoothies and Toasts with Exciting Build-Your-Own Options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and the nation's fastest-growing superfoods franchise, is expanding its menu to allow for more customization and increase its offerings for multiple dayparts. The newly developed menu, with on-trend ingredients and flavors, includes an updated line-up of signature bowls to provide guests more options to fit their unique palates, as well as customize their meals. The brand also introduced new smoothies, smoothie sizes, and toasts.

The updated Signature Bowl menu includes 9 unique and customizable bowls. The new bowls were added to diversify the flavor profile options and provide indulgent eating experiences with healthy and nutrient-rich ingredients. The Rainbowl is filled with naturally sweet, tropical fruits that are a great source of magnesium and potassium, while the Peanutella is a protein-rich, creamy, and filling bowl that is chocolatey and decadent. Additionally, the brand is now offering 5 base options that include Acai, Pitaya, Green, Greek Yogurt, or Oatmeal. Guests now have more options for customization and a choice of a lighter morning or mid-day boost. The oatmeal base provides the choice of a warm, hearty option and the Greek yogurt base offers a creamy, protein-rich selection to expand guests' choices for breakfast for all bowls.

The 9 Signature Smoothie options now come in two sizes: Small and Regular. The new smoothies were created to provide guests with fresh, light, and healthier choices for an on-the-go refreshment. The Very Berry is filled with antioxidant-rich fruits that can boost immunity, while the Glow Up offers a dairy-free alternative to an indulgent superfood, protein and potassium-rich drink with its organic acai, banana, coconut milk, peanut butter and Nutella ingredients.

Rounding out the new menu items are Frutta Bowl's Signature Toast offerings. The new toast options are an exciting addition to the expanded menu that provide guests with heartier ingredients full of rich nutrients and even more delicious flavors. The Everything AVO offers healthy fats from avocados, on-trend "everything bagel" seasoning, and Vitamin C from roasted peppers. The Strawbrie is a sweet and savory toast with a creamy mouthful of brie, chock full of Vitamin B12 and naturally sweetened with strawberries.

"These new menu items focus on nutritious flavor profiles and versatility that aim to satisfy the unique dietary, health and lifestyle considerations of Frutta Bowls' guests," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, and Zoup! Eatery. "We are excited to roll out these fresh and delicious new options and give guests the freedom to create their own meals based on their personal palates and on-trend ingredients."

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals – it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toast, and protein bites also help boost your immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.

