Nielsen Adds New Audience Categories Resulting in its Largest and Most Comprehensive Advanced Audiences Portfolio To Date

NEW YORK, Sept 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, unveiled its largest and most diverse advanced audiences portfolio to date, enhancing the ability for marketers, advertisers and agencies to plan and measure their defined audiences. Nielsen has been enabling planning and measurement of advanced audiences for 10+ years and these three new collaborations add audience segments complementing the CPG, retail and 1st party categories currently available within Nielsen's products: Swoop, a leader in AI-generated audiences for healthcare marketing, Polk Automotive Solutions by S&P Global Mobility, a leading source of comprehensive automotive information and insights, and Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company.

Nielsen's recently announced expansion of Nielsen ONE Alpha including advanced audiences will help deliver a single view of audiences who saw a campaign, including sales and other actions consumers may have taken. The diversification of the advanced audiences portfolio into healthcare, automotive and marketing technology will provide marketers a seamless, unparalleled view of audiences at each step of the media journey once incorporated into Nielsen ONE.

Through a recent agreement, Nielsen clients can now utilize Swoop audiences in Nielsen's planning and measurement products for its custom healthcare segments, making Swoop the first healthcare data provider to integrate its audience segments into Nielsen's solutions. This allows healthcare and pharmaceutical advertisers to make more informed media planning, over-the-air radio, audio and linear TV buying decisions by understanding the unique behaviors of these audiences. Through Nielsen's advanced audience suite, healthcare and pharmaceutical advertisers can better reach audiences across the media ecosystem.

Based on Nielsen's strategic relationship with S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit) , Nielsen has integrated Polk Automotive Solutions data across certain Nielsen offerings, allowing media sellers and auto marketers to leverage data across their planning and measurement use cases. Media sellers and auto advertisers can make effective decisions about engaging automotive shoppers and assess if their campaigns are reaching desired audiences.

Nielsen has connected its advanced audience capabilities with global advertising and marketing technology company Epsilon, accelerating the ability for Epsilon's clients to harness the power of their first-party data to enhance, buy and measure campaigns with confidence. With this integration, Epsilon can give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels with a privacy-first approach.

"Today's advertiser needs access to quick and efficient insights that allow them to more effectively plan across platforms and reach the audiences that matter most," said Angela Girardin, SVP of Audience Intelligence at Nielsen. "By incorporating a variety of industries into our already robust advanced audience suite, advertisers and agencies will have unprecedented access to audiences that will help them better plan and execute their media dollars."

"Through this strategic relationship with Nielsen, we are able to combine the precision of Swoop's custom audiences with the scale and power of television," said Scott Rines, Chief Revenue Officer for Swoop. "Healthcare marketers are now able to leverage Swoop strategic audiences, using the same Swoop audiences they have planned with, across channels and formats. Swoop can now offer a true multi-screen solution spanning the audio, digital, social, streaming and linear universe for optimal reach and frequency, and the most advantageous media mix."

"With the explosion of content across media channels, automotive marketers need the ability to find and reach audiences that deliver vehicle sales," said Scott Hedges, head of media and retail automotive sales at S&P Global Mobility. "Our strategic alignment with Nielsen integrates automotive data from S&P Global Mobility with Nielsen data allowing users to reach best-in-class Polk Audiences with precision and measure campaign delivery against those audiences."

"At Epsilon, we're always looking for opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders that share our commitment to fostering a connected ecosystem where data is not only actionable, but respected and protected," said Gillian MacPherson, Vice President of Products at Epsilon. "Together with Nielsen, we are giving clients the ability to build the type of robust audiences needed to reach people across their screens, create meaningful connections and ultimately drive better outcomes."

Traditional reliance on demographic data only to inform linear television media strategy may not deliver the precision and optimization necessary for today's marketing climate. Nielsen's planning and audience measurement products, such as Nielsen Audience Planner and Advanced Audience Posting solutions, enable consistency, efficiency and ease for the creation of advanced audiences and provides advertisers with the same level of confidence for planning data-driven linear deals as they have with traditional age and gender buys.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

