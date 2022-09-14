Approved Oil Company is pleased to announce the purchase of the mobile boiler fleet of EASCO Boiler Corp.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company is pleased to announce the purchase of the mobile boiler fleet of EASCO Boiler Corp., which consists of 36 fully self-contained mobile boiler trailers complete with steam, LP hydronic heating and domestic hot water boiler systems. The mobile boiler fleet provides safe and reliable interim service for emergency situations as well as designed projects, ranging from 20 to 700 BHP units, complete with their own oil tank and return tank.

Approved recognized a need to enhance its mobile boiler fleet to better service its customers. With the additional assets, Approved will be able to provide a more customizable approach to supplying mobile boiler rentals through a greater variety of equipment, a larger volume being available, and more competitive pricing.

The additional assets also open the opportunity for Approved to obtain government and institutional mobile boiler rental contracts. The newly acquired assets place Approved at the forefront of the temporary mobile boiler rental sector.

Approved has been providing exceptional service in New York City since 1932. Led by President and CEO Vincent Theurer, through decades of significant growth by acquisition, diversification of building services and maintaining exceptional 24/7 service, Approved has become the largest family-owned oil company in New York City, as well as a premier energy provider.

Approved's core services include heating oil and diesel deliveries, emergency boiler/burner service, heat and hot water system installations, plumbing and fire protection services, and mobile steam boiler rentals. Approved's customer base ranges from single family residential homes to large multi-family, commercial, and industrial properties. Approved now has nearly 200 employees and 250 vehicles operating out of their corporate headquarters located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Founded in 1926, EASCO is the oldest minority owned and operated steel boiler and tank manufacturer in the United States. This 4th generation family-owned and operated business is a multi-dimensional, full-service leader in the HVAC industry. The late President, Arlington Leon Eastmond, Jr. guided EASCO in its pursuit of product and service excellence, and he succeeded in developing the company's reputation for high quality, long-lasting products.

Approved looks forward to providing its customers with greater options and competitive pricing for temporary boiler systems. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your sales representative directly or contact us at (718)238-1050 or info@approvedoil.com.

