Harbinger and Wabash to Collaborate on Next Generation Solutions for Transportation and Logistics

Harbinger announces collaboration with leading transportation manufacturer Wabash, leveraging material science to enhance operational efficiency and driver comfort

Harbinger and Wabash are working together to match platform longevity with more efficient vehicle construction and enhanced driver comfort

Improved materials science coupled with better vehicle ergonomics will increase driver comfort and enhance both operator productivity and driver retention

Strategic partnership to address growing industry demands for vehicles that are both more comfortable and more suitable for cold-chain logistics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger, a revolutionary vehicle and technology manufacturer poised to transform the medium-duty commercial electric vehicle (EV) industry, today announced a new collaboration with Wabash, North America's leading manufacturer of trailers and truck bodies, that aims to leverage Wabash's industry-leading expertise in composite materials in the last mile delivery space.

The persistent driver shortages that logistics providers now face are driving new demands for vehicles that are comfortable to operate in all climates. At the same time, stubbornly elevated fuel prices, widespread emissions reduction targets, and an increased public awareness of the impacts of climate change are raising the pressure on manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight, leading to competing engineering demands that cannot be satisfied using yesterday's technology.

"Electrifying the medium-duty trucking industry will only happen with the commitment of manufacturers, distributors, and technology companies who are actively seeking innovative solutions to define the next frontier of the industry," said John Harris, CEO of Harbinger. "We are working closely with industry leading partners like Wabash to bring the commercial electric vehicles to market that are so desperately needed today to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impacts."

With 13 primary manufacturing locations, over 6,000 employees, and over $1.8B in revenue in 2021, Wabash is attacking the challenges of electrification with scale and experience. The company has a comprehensive network of dealers, parts, services, and upfit capabilities to streamline the ownership experience for end users.

As the first company to develop an entirely new, vertically integrated electric platform for the medium duty segment, Harbinger's vehicles offer improvements in safety, driver experience, and productivity, tuned to the needs of commercial fleet operators and specialty vehicle customers.

"We're excited to continue our collaborations with electric vehicle manufacturers like Harbinger to deliver sustainable solutions in the last mile and home delivery market," said Dustin Smith, chief strategy officer at Wabash. "Wabash intends to be at the forefront of the commercial EV market, leveraging our proprietary DuraPlate® and EcoNex™ material technologies to reduce weight without sacrificing structural integrity of the vehicle. By combining Harbinger's electric chassis with our lightweight and long-lasting truck bodies, together we are building solutions that are responsive to today's dynamic market conditions."

About Harbinger

Harbinger is a commercial electric vehicle (EV) company on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial vehicles, Harbinger is bringing a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced for zero acquisition premium. Harbinger: familiar form, revolutionary foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com .

About Wabash



As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment.

To learn more about Wabash, please visit: www.onewabash.com

