ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HOW OFTEN ARE YOU MASTURBATING?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that asks adults how often they are masturbating. And their responses may surprise you!

Self-love, self-gratification, solitary sex: Whatever you call it, adults are doing it (and doing it often!). Adam & Eve recently polled adults across the U.S. to see just what their masturbation habits were, and here are the results of just how often folks are taking matters into their own hands:

Once or twice a week 22 % Never 17 % Once or twice a month 12 % Daily 9 % Less than every few months 7.5 % Every few months 7 % More than once a day 3 % Prefer not to answer 21 %

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, finds these numbers encouraging. "Masturbation is a safe, healthy, wonderful way to practice self-care. With benefits both mental and physical, solitary sex can reduce stress and tension, boost immunity and improve sleep. Plus, it feels good!"

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

