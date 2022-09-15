Avalon Admission Warns Parents: Stop Trying to "Game" College Admissions

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Admission founder Neil Chyten has seen it hundreds of times—well-intentioned parents following questionable advice they get on social media. "Just because one student got into Yale after writing an essay about her favorite pizza, and another student got into several Ivy League colleges after writing an essay about shopping at a wholesale club, does not mean that a similar strategy will work for others." According to Chyten, colleges look at the whole picture, the whole student, not simply at a few activities or a single essay.

"Admission experts sometimes find themselves at odds with parents who feel they have uncovered a secret admission strategy on their favorite social media site. They think that they can game the system by following advice found on WeChat or Reddit. But just because one student on the varsity tennis team got into a high-value college doesn't mean that playing tennis is a winning strategy for others."

So, is there an effective strategy for getting into top colleges? "Yes," says Chyten. "The best strategy is convincing each college that you are a great choice. Specific details will vary from student to student, and college to college. Generally, however, you can accomplish this through your essays, your activities, your honors and awards, your recommendations, your choices, your interviews, and many other factors."

"I started Avalon to help students create a unique set of factors that will dramatically improve their admission success. Each college looks at as many as 33 characteristics, so we often begin working with students as early as ninth grade to make their applications stronger and more authentic."

Neil provides this warning to parents: "Getting into top colleges is a complex process, so don't rely solely on social media for advice. Consult an expert. And don't try to game the system. Colleges will see right through the facade." He states that you should always present yourself as an authentic, likable, and admirable person. "That," says Neil, "is the secret to getting into top colleges."

Neil Chyten is founder of College Study Seminars, Chyten Educational Services, NC Global Education, and Avalon Admission. He is author of several books and hundreds of articles on college admission, test preparation, study skills, and other subjects, and is widely considered one of America's best college admission experts.

