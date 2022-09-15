InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Vegan Canned Pasta to Save the Animals (TRO-662)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a fun and artistic way to keep a child entertained while quickly preparing a healthy vegan pasta in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the IFAWGETTI. My design could also provide aid for the world's endangered animal population."

The invention provides a quick and healthy way to enjoy a vegan pasta and sauce meal. In doing so, it eliminates the need to prepare a pasta meal from scratch. It also could provide added fun and entertainment for children and it would offer vital financial help for animals. The invention features a unique design that is easy to prepare and serve so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for coloring.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

