SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news, announced today that it has concluded a long-term agreement with Zito Media for the launch of OAN in 22 states where Zito Media's telecommunications services, including digital cable television, are available.

OAN to Launch in 22 States with Zito Media Heading into Midterms

With the critical midterm elections approaching in November, OAN has recently made some high-profile announcements including the addition of renowned political reporter Neil W. McCabe to enhance the network's news and politics coverage and the ongoing global expansion of the company's OAN Plus FAST channel. The network's national correspondents will continue to be deployed in key strategic political hotspots across the country through the midterms.

"We are thrilled to have Zito Media as a distribution partner as consumer demand continues to drive new deployments across multiple platforms," said Bo LaMotte, EVP Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "OAN delivers more than 18 hours of live news each weekday which clearly differentiates the network from other news services."

OAN can be found in the Zito Media channel lineup on channel 28 while AWE (A Wealth of Entertainment), an lifestyle and entertainment channel also owned and operated by Herring Networks, will be available on channel 70.

"Our customers have been asking for One America News," said James Rigas, Co-President for Zito Media. "We are excited to add OAN to Zito's channel lineup along with its sister entertainment channel, AWE."

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features four weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS, TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney, and THE REAL STORY. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

About Zito Media:

Zito Media is the telecommunications company that provides TV (including Digital Cable), High-Speed Internet, and Digital Phone Services to numerous communities across 22 states.

Zito is headquartered in Potter County, PA, and is independently owned and operated. Zito's staff and management team are well-seasoned and passionate about providing great products and services, coupled with responsive customer care.

Zito is focused on providing its customers with the best possible level of Video, Data, and Voice Services. Zito is committed to an ongoing culture of technological innovation, and as such, it continues to deliver new and advanced services as they become available.

