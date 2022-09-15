Were you using PoLTE? Come to Link Labs!

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, PoLTE, an Internet of Things (IoT) provider, announced they discontinued services. PoLTE provided their customers with location tracking using cellular connectivity. Since they no longer provide these services, their customers need a new partner to put their trust in for tracking and monitoring their critical assets. Customers have been left by PoLTE without the ability to continue their critical monitoring, and Link Labs has the established history and industry expertise to help minimize your losses and move forward to the next level.

If you've been a PoLTE customer or were considering PoLTE, Link Labs can help. Link Labs is an experienced provider of IoT technology with the partner mindset to help customers realize the ROI and achieve their use case . The AirFinder Everywhere platform provides real-time location and asset-monitoring information for businesses. The SuperTag included in this platform uses a combination of GPS, Cellular, WiFi, and the AirFinder Network to track and monitor assets, seamlessly indoors and outdoors. Customizable features allow you to extend battery life and design the platform to solve your specific challenges.

SuperTag can fill the void PoLTE has left by providing greater accuracy with reduced costs, and equipping you with the tools and technology you need to be successful. See your assets move in real-time, get data insights to ease decision-making, and improve overall supply chain operations to save time and money.

About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.

