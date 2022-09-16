High Priority Follow-Up Work Program Currently Underway at Smoke Mountain in the Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has prioritized a follow-up campaign including soil grid extensions at newly identified target areas as well as prospecting and mapping of extensive newly acquired contiguous land positions in the belt. Given preliminary results from its summer work program at Smoke Mountain, VTEM and LiDAR airborne surveys for the newly staked ground have also been scheduled for completion in October 2022.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet commented "Our exploration results at Smoke Mountain this summer have prompted a high priority follow-up field program. The objective of the campaign is to obtain geologically-based vectors to porphyry and epithermal targets on this highly prospective and exciting property. Lab results and airborne survey interpretation from our summer program are expected in the coming weeks and we look forward to further leveraging these data and adding shareholder value."

Dahrouge Consulting Engaged for Follow-Up Surface Exploration Work

GoldHaven has re-engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to complete a comprehensive follow-up exploration program at Smoke Mountain. This program is focused on extending soil sampling grids at priority target areas defined in the recently completed 2022 summer program. Furthermore, the field work will focus on prospecting and mapping newly staked contiguous land positions. Detailed geological mapping, along with the soil geochemical work will improve the interpretation of the geophysical datasets and constrain target locations.

Geotech Ltd. Engaged to Target Polymetallic Vein Systems

GoldHaven has engaged Geotech Ltd. to conduct Helicopter-Borne VTEMTM and Magnetic Geophysical Surveys for the purpose of investigating the mineral potential over the extensive contiguous land position at Smoke Mountain. The proposed survey is approximately 721 line-kms over 1 block with a planned start date of late October. The survey will take 5-7 days to complete with the intention of targeting intermediate sulfidation polymetallic vein systems.

GoldHaven will be benefiting from Geotech Ltd's Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEMTM) geophysical system, which is excellent at locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity.

Full waveform recording will also be employed to achieve very clean early-time measurements to effectively resolve near surface structures. GoldHaven will benefit from Geotech's Concentric Transmitter - Receiver geometry, which ensures positive anomaly location and results in huge time and costs savings as there will be no need for ground follow-up. The technology has successfully been deployed globally for targeting work in epithermal precious metal districts.

Application for Drilling at Smoke Mountain in 2023

GoldHaven management seeks to acquire a Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit for drilling in Q2 2023. The extensive geological, geochemical and geophysical campaigns from 2022 are yielding excellent preliminary porphyry and epithermal-style targets. GoldHaven is planning to carefully evaluate all of the obtained data during late 2022 and early 2023, with the objective of defining drill targets for testing going forward.

Recent Expansion of Smoke Mountain Property

GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain land position was recently doubled from 4,190 hectares to 8,645 hectares based on promising preliminary results from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys conducted during the 2022 Smoke Mountain summer exploration program. The resulting large, contiguous land position defines a commanding land position in an emerging BC porphyry-epithermal belt. Copper, gold, and silver mineralization is extensive in the region with several promising new discoveries and extensions to mineralization (see below).

Smoke Mountain Surrounded by Significant Occurrences & Historic Resources

GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain property is strategically situated within an extensive 85 kilometre polymetallic belt that is highly prospective for gold-silver-zinc epithermal systems, porphyry copper-gold deposits, as well as gold and silver-rich magmatic-hydrothermal occurrences. The property is road accessible from Houston via a series of gravel forest service roads off Highway 16.

Exploration activity in the area has been renewed in this historic mining region, propelled by the ongoing expansion of advanced exploration projects and mines including:

Universal Copper 's Poplar project (18km NE) hosting 236Mt @ 0.37% Cu 1

Surge Copper 's Berg project (15km SW) with reserves of 238Mt @ 0.4% Cu; 0.05% Au 2

Imperial Metals' Huckleberry project (26 km SE) containing 161Mt @ 0.48% Cu3

Note: the mines and advanced exploration and development projects in the Central BC porphyry-epithermal provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Smoke Mountain Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

Highly Prospective Region

The historic Central BC porphyry-epithermal belt is re-emerging as an important copper-gold-silver jurisdiction as evidenced by increased staking activity and exploration drilling. The region is quickly becoming known for its long mineralized drill intercepts including Universal Copper's 216m interval grading 0.54% CuEq (click here for release) and has the potential to host some of the largest copper-polymetallic discoveries in British Columbia.

In recent news, Surge Copper expanded their Ootsa project by 96% to a total of 439Mt grading 0.32% CuEq (click here for release) increasing their total mineralized inventory in the southern part of this belt to over 1 billion tonnes (measured and indicated).

These results in the immediate vicinity of GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain project showcase the exceptional regional endowment and metallogenic character of the Late Cretaceous arc rocks hosted within this belt. Among several emerging targets on the property, GoldHaven is working on a newly-identified 2.5km long untested and under-explored alteration and mineralization trend currently being examined by our field team at Smoke Mountain.

Note: The adjacent mines and advanced exploration and development projects in the Central BC porphyry-epithermal provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Smoke Mountain Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Technical Advisor to GoldHaven Resources Corp.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior precious metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in both Canada and Chile. GoldHaven maintains a strategic presence in the gold and silver rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile which is host to several mining and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo-Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), and Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has identified a total of 12 high-priority targets at its Alicia and Roma project areas in the Maricunga within a prominent regional NW-SE structural trend along strike from Gold Fields' Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold7). These targets have been designated "High Priority" due to the extent, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits. GoldHaven is also making exploration progress at its Smoke Mountain property (Canada) which is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt in close proximity to Surge Copper's Berg project, as well as its Pat's Pond project in Newfoundland's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada). Pat's Pond is strategically located less than 20km from Marathon Gold's 3.14 Moz8 Valentine Gold Project and on strike from the Boomerang/Domino VMS deposit. Pat's Pond is highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and has large scale discovery potential. GoldHaven engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

Note: The deposits/mines near GoldHaven's properties provide geologic context, but this is not necessarily indicative that GoldHaven properties host similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Justin Canivet, CFA

Chief Executive Officer

News Release References

