PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng Applauds Cybersecurity Language included in the FY-2023 Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rob Cheng, CEO of American cybersecurity firm PC Matic , issued the following statement applauding recent cybersecurity language included in the FY-2023 Senate Homeland Security Appropriations bill:

"PC Matic applauds recent language included in the FY-2023 Senate Homeland Security Appropriations bill in which the important coordination between the Critical Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and their work to provide further recommendations and best practices for thwarting ransomware and nation-state attacks is commended.

"The language, which also encourages CISA and NIST to ensure current and new standards for federal departments and agencies 'dually consider[s] new and emerging cybersecurity strategies and protective technologies' such as Application Whitelisting or Application Allowlisting, is ever-important as our national security continues to become increasingly reliant on digital and cyber-technologies amidst a rapidly evolving cyber-threat landscape.

"At a time when it is more imperative than ever for CISA and NIST to be well coordinated, PC Matic commends the United States Senate for highlighting this critical issue, and particularly applauds Senator Lindsey Graham for his commitment to advancing proactive cybersecurity best practices and strategies.

"There is more work to be done to make America's cybersecurity great, but this is a great first step in the right direction."

