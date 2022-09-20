AKC FASTEST DOGS USA SPRINTS ONTO ABC

- Watch the Speediest Dogs Compete to See Who Comes Out on Top -

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is excited to announce that AKC Fastest Dogs USA, brought to you by presenting and official sponsors The Farmer's Dog and YuMOVE, will be broadcast on the ABC Network. The competition will premiere on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 3pm ET.

This invitational event was held on Friday, September 16th in Kannapolis, NC at Atrium Health Ballpark. The top dogs in each of the 14 fastest breeds were invited to race head-to-head to see which will be crowned the Fastest Dog. They were joined by the defending champion, Reas, a Whippet from Michigan City, IN

The event will also showcase a variety of America's favorite breeds racing against each other to see who is the fastest in each breed, including Golden Retrievers, Basset Hounds, and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Audiences will also get to enjoy a group of youngsters racing for fun in the Puppy Dash.

"We're thrilled to bring ABC viewers this exciting competition," said AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo. "These are some of the speediest dogs in the country, and those watching at home will be riveted!"

The broadcast will be hosted by ESPN's Phil Murphy, including play-by-play by sportscaster Carolyn Manno and analysis by Bill Ellis.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

View original content:

SOURCE American Kennel Club