With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 143% Percent, Avior Wealth Receives Ranking No. 3,604 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2022, Inc. revealed that AVIOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT™ is No. 3,604 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Avior Wealth ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list; proving it didn't just survive the COVID-19 pandemic, it thrived!

"We're honored to have made the list alongside so many innovative companies that are doing great things in the US. This award isn't about adding another frame to our brag wall. In fact, we don't even have a brag wall. Our focus is always on two groups of people — our clients and our team members. I hope this achievement adds to our clients' sense of confidence and security in Avior. And I believe it finally offers recognition to the outstanding level of service our team provides on a daily basis." – Britt Campbell, Managing Director of Avior Wealth

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, those companies created $317.5 billion in revenue and 1,178,549 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Avior's vision is to improve people's lives through its integrity, excellence and care. Over the past 3 years, Avior has been working steadily to share its vision and comprehensive financial planning services with people beyond Nebraska and Nebraska's neighboring states. Avior has opened offices in 5 different states across the US with more locations soon-to-come.

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With office currently located in five states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

