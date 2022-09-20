BUFFERZONE Launched European Activities at Lenovo UK&I Mercedes-Benz World Event

The company presented its Safe Workspace for endpoint cybersecurity solution at Lenovo's Security & CSP Live @Mercedes-Benz World event

SURREY, England, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions which protect organizations from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days and phishing scams, has officially launched its Safe Workspace solution in Europe at Lenovo's Security & CSP Live @Mercedes-Benz World event, which took place on September 14, 2022 in Surrey, UK.

The gathering was aimed at driving awareness of Lenovo's ThinkShield cybersecurity portfolio amongst UK&I business partners. BUFFERZONE, a preferred Lenovo vendor, has been chosen to present its next gen endpoint security solution.

"The Mercedes-Benz Lenovo event was an excellent opportunity for us to launch Safe Workspace in the UK and introduce this simple and highly effective solution which enables safe work from anywhere to the European market," said Mor Miller, BUFFERZONE VP of Business Development.

By using BUFFERZONE Safe Workspace, Lenovo IT & MSSP business partners can benefit from:

Reduced cost associated with help desk calls, time spent troubleshooting, and reimaging infected systems. This allows IT departments and/or MSSPs to support more clients with less staff.

Eliminate costs associated with alerts and false positives coming from the most common and risky attack vectors such as web browsing, emails and external storage devices. This allows IT staff to focus their efforts on protecting organizations from other critical attack vectors.

License options are available for all product features. Customers are billed monthly or annually.

Manage each organization with a centralized management console. They have the flexibility to drill down to individual clients for details with a few clicks. Easy to manage and deploy to thousands of endpoints.

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE® SafeWorkSpace™ solution protects enterprises and SMBs from advanced threats including zero-day, ransomware, drive-by downloads, phishing and APTs. By using BUFFERZONE zero trust containment, IT can grant a hybrid workforce seamless access to internet, email and removable storage, while reducing IT operational cost and keeping the organization safe.

To learn more, visit: www.bufferzonesecurity.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Media Contact:

Loren Rozenbloom

Marketing Manager

BUFFERZONE

loren.rozenbloom@bufferzonesecurity.com

+972.3.644.4012

©2022 BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE® is a registered trademark of BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE BUFFERZONE