Hypebeast to Participate in the Wolfe Research Fall Global Consumer Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypebeast Limited (HKSE: 00150, "Hypebeast" or the "Company"), the leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven commerce and news, and Iron Spark I Inc. (Nasdaq: ISAA, "Iron Spark"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced that Patrick Wong, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the Apparel & Accessories Panel at the Wolfe Research Fall Global Consumer Conference on September 22 at 9:05 AM ET.

A replay of the discussion will be available in the days following the conference on the Hypebeast Investor Relations website at https://hypebeast.ltd/investors.

About Hypebeast Limited

Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven commerce and content. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016 and today boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope in recent years, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, e-commerce and retail platform HBX, and agency Hypemaker.

About Iron Spark I Inc.

Iron Spark I Inc. is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region our target operates in, it is our intention to pursue prospective targets that are consumer brands. The Company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of Class A common stock.

