JANSON Donates $50,000 to the Willing Warriors Organization

Gift will help veterans and their families with the construction of their Grand Lodge

HAYMARKET, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANSON is honored to announce that as part of its outreach and community impact for 2022, the company pledged $50,000 to Willing Warriors. The donation will help with the construction of the Grand Lodge, a large retreat house for veterans and their families.

"We are absolutely thrilled and grateful to receive JANSON's support for this project," said Shirley Dominick, co-founder and president of Willing Warriors and a retired Air Force officer. "We have large companies that come alongside and partner with us, but it really means a lot to have a woman owned small business, like JANSON, really dig down deep and say, "This is just so important to us because we believe in what you're doing and the impact it's having."

Janet Chihocky, CEO of JANSON, said that supporting the mission of Willing Warriors is near and dear to her heart because it is a way to give back to veterans and their families who have paid a great and ongoing price in service to America. She has been a long-time supporter of the Willing Warriors organization, having attended the initial opening of the retreat in 2015 and serving for a term as a board member.

"I felt convicted that we were to give more than we felt comfortable with because now more than ever– people need help." Chihocky said. "Doing more for others and in particular, veterans, is one of life's greatest blessings, and the more you stretch yourself beyond what you think you can do – the greater the blessing and the greater the impact. It means everything to me personally and to us as a company to serve primarily DOD customers and then to help veterans and their families through this incredible outreach."

Willing Warriors, located in Haymarket, Virginia, as a "home away from home" for military veterans and their families who were recovering from combat injuries and trauma. To date, Willing Warriors has hosted more than 700 wounded, injured, or ill warriors and an additional 1600 family members and friends.

The new Grand Lodge will provide the same accommodations as the other two houses but will also have a 2,000-square-foot multipurpose area that will provide much-needed space and capacity for enhanced activities, including mental health and financial education programs. As an example, Willing Warriors partners with Mighty Oaks, a Christian organization that provides rigorous peer-based and mentoring programs for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD).

"We have been doing these types of programs in our living and dining areas, where we were kind of squeezing in however many we could squeeze in," said Dominick. "Nobody complained, because, you know, we're military, but the new space will allow us to not only make things more comfortable but we will be able to host a lot more participants in these programs. We're really excited to be able to provide this as it will be a huge gain for our Warriors."

Anyone who wants to support Willing Warriors and its mission can donate via Text2Give at (541) 215-4949 or visit www.willingwarriors.org/sponsorship to learn more about the range of sponsorship and giving opportunities.

About JANSON

With a focus on strategic communications, digital programs, and facilities modernization and workplace environments, JANSON delivers smart and highly customized solutions for its military, federal and defense customers worldwide. It was recently named one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Defense Technology Companies for 2021 by Global Tech Outlook Magazine. It is headquartered in Northern Virginia and recently opened an office in Atlanta. To learn more, please visit jansoncom.com.

Media Contact: Anneliese Hughes

Media Relations

(832) 696-4532

ahughes@jansoncom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JANSON Communications