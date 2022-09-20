Kiril Domuschiev calls for action on food supply safety and resilience during unstable times

Bulgaria's most successful entrepreneur and businessman focuses on innovation and sustainability in Clinton Global Initiative comments

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiril Domuschiev, CEO and co-founder of Huvepharma and Bulgaria's 1st billionaire, calls for the world to innovate to ensure a reliable, nutritious, and sustainable food supply that can withstand destabilizing crises. In comments to the Clinton Global Global Initiative's 2022 meeting, Domuchiev calls upon the world to meet shared challenges of exploding global food demand and ongoing destabilizing global events.

Business, government, and NGOs play a role in helping future generations have a better chance at healthy lives.

Domuschiev calls on leaders to ensure sustainable food through innovation, collaboration, and long-term thinking required to meet global nutrition needs expected to double by 2050.

"We must ensure only healthy animals feed the world," said Domuschiev. "Animal protein remains the center of most Human diets, especially as more people enter the middle class and developed economies. While we develop animal feed innovation required to meet exploding demand, we must also invest in nutritional alternatives including opportunities like algal-based omega-3 and other nutrients created through fermentation."

Domuschiev highlights the connection between sustainable business practices and sustainable food, like Huvepharma's investments in renewable energies, starting with a solar plant of 25 Megawatts in 2021, which will expand to reach 190 Megawatts by 2023. Additional investments will increase the capacity to 300 MW, which is aligned with Huvepharma's ambition to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate agreement.

"Business, government, philanthropy, and NGOs have a role to play in helping future generations have a better chance at good and healthy lives. We believe safe and healthy food and a healthy environment are central to those goals," said Domuschiev.

About Huvepharma

Huvepharma is a fast-growing global Pharma company (in terms of sales growth) with a focus on developing, manufacturing, and marketing animal and human health and nutraceutical products.

Huvepharma's key strengths lie in large-scale fermentation and technical expertise developed over more than half a century at our European manufacturing sites.

Huvepharma's products are sold in over 100 countries. The company operates production sites in France, a chemical synthesis plant in Italy, three production facilities for biotechnology and vaccines in Bulgaria, and six sites in the U.S. for vaccines and veterinary medicines. For more information, please visit https://www.huvepharma.com .

