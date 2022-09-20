Markel promotes Sarah Maxwell to Managing Director, Commercial Excess Wholesale

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Sarah Maxwell has been appointed Managing Director, Commercial Excess Wholesale, for the Markel Specialty division. In her new role, Maxwell will be responsible for leading the commercial excess wholesale product line.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Sarah's industry experience will help us continue to focus on growing the excess product line for Markel," said Tim Pasik, Managing Director, Commercial Casualty Product Lines Leader. "She has played a crucial role in providing flexible and creative coverage options to fit the needs of our customers. We look forward to having her continue to manage a growing portfolio of risks for our insureds."

Maxwell joined Markel in 2009 and most recently served as Senior Director, Commercial Excess Casualty Wholesale for Markel Specialty. She has nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held various leadership roles within the commercial excess casualty wholesale product line.

Maxwell will report to Pasik and is based in Markel's Glen Allen, Virginia office.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

For more information contact:

Chelsea Rarrick

+1.804.965.1618

chelsea.rarrick@markel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Markel Corporation