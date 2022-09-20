Museum of Illusions® to Open New Museum in San Diego

Lease agreement finalized for future San Diego museum to open mid-next year

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions® , a global leader in "edutainment" and the biggest chain of private museums worldwide, announced today the global brand's plans to open a new museum in San Diego, California, in Q3 2023.

Museum of IllusionsⓇ (PRNewswire)

The finalized lease agreement is bringing an almost 10,000-square-foot museum to San Diego's bustling Gaslamp Quarter. The brand new museum will feature mentally-stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

"San Diego is renowned for its rich history, culture, diversity and world-class family attractions, and we could not be more excited to add the truly one-of-a-kind Museum of Illusions experience to this exciting market," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Each new location we're opening through the continued global expansion of the Museum of Illusions brand stands out as unforgettable in its own unique ways, so I can't wait for people to see what we have in store for San Diego."

The museum coming to San Diego promises to add a unique new excitement for both locals and tourists alike in the renowned city that already features popular attractions including U.S. naval bases, largest Comic-Con convention in the nation, San Diego Zoo, USS Midway and more. People travel from all over the world to enjoy the wide variety of non-traditional shopping, dining and entertainment experiences that the Gaslamp Quarter offers, making it the perfect destination for the Museum of Illusions experiential retail concept.

The new Museum of Illusions coming to San Diego will contribute to the brand's plans of having 100 museums open around the world by the close of 2026. As the brand continues to grow with nearly 40 museums open and operating around the world, Museum of Illusions is well on its way to achieving its network growth goals, introducing new style and design concepts along the way to take each museum to the next level. The brand's aggressive expansion across the globe has U.S. locations slated to open new Museum of Illusions in the near future in Washington, DC; Scottsdale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas; Mall of America and more.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 37 locations in 25 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

