New PSAs inspired by real adoption stories motivate parents to consider adopting teens from foster care

Now in its 18th year, this impactful campaign has contributed to more than 900,000 children and youth that have been adopted from the U.S. foster care system

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families (ACF), AdoptUSKids, and the Ad Council today launched new emotional public service advertisements (PSAs) that encourage prospective parents to adopt teens from foster care. Created by Durable Goods, the PSAs are inspired by the stories of real adoptive families that highlight how rewarding adoption is for both parents and teens.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9088351-ad-council-adoption-from-foster-care-campaign-new-psas/

"Our goal for these new PSAs is to continue to share poignant and emotional stories as genuine as the teens and parents who inspired them. Through these films, we can help prospective parents see the rewards that come with adopting teens from foster care: a lifetime of memories and experiences that both parents and children benefit from," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer of the Ad Council.

According to the most recent Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS) data, teens (13–17 years of age) constituted 22% of the children/youth waiting to be adopted in the foster care system, but account for only 11% of those adopted. Teenagers in foster care can face a particularly challenging time getting adopted and may wait up to twice as long to achieve permanency than younger children.

"These exciting new PSAs demonstrate to prospective parents that adopting a teenager means experiencing all of the love, joys, challenges, and rewards of parenting. Teens never outgrow the need for a healthy family, and many teens who are in foster care especially benefit from the love, support, and stability that adoption can provide. Parents, teenagers, siblings, extended family, and communities all benefit when parents adopt a teenager and begin a new chapter of their family's story together," said Aysha E. Schomburg, Associate Commissioner, Children's Bureau.

Many prospective parents look forward to big life moments, such as seeing a child take their first steps or celebrating their first day of school, but oftentimes don't think of the rewards that can come with raising a teen. Developed by Durable Goods, the new PSAs are an extension of the campaign's "You Can't Imagine the Reward" platform and showcase the positive impact teens and their adoptive parents have on one another. One PSA, "Portrait," highlights some of the small moments that can build up to a lifetime of rewards, such as exploring new interests and creating memories together as a family. A second PSA, "Lucky Ones," emphasizes the rewards of family bonding and showcases how families can celebrate new milestones such as high school graduations. The work directs audiences to visit AdoptUSKids.org to learn more about adopting a teen from foster care. Parents can also call 1-888-200-4005 to receive information about the foster care system and the adoption process. Potential foster and adoptive families can also call 1-877-236-7831 for information in Spanish.

"This was such a special project," said Meghan Frederico, Durable Goods Director. "I spent six months working closely with the team to research, concept, and script these films, and it all began by speaking with families who had adopted teens from foster care. These conversations ran the gamut from tear-jerking to hilarious, and it was important to me that our work captured that full spectrum of emotion. Not just the emotional resonance of their stories, but also the vitality, joy, and spirit of these families."

Per the Ad Council's model, the PSAs will run in time and space donated by the media. The campaign is supported by longtime agency of record MMI Agency, who is extending the reach of the latest creative by securing donated media placements. Since the initial launch of the campaign in 2004, the campaign has received more than $735 million in donated media support across television, radio, print, out-of-home and digital media.

For more information about adoption, or about becoming an adoptive parent to a child or teen from foster care, please visit AdoptUSKids.org or visit the AdoptUSKids social communities on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families

Within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is responsible for federal programs that promote the economic and social well-being of families, children, individuals, and communities. The Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF) administers national programs for children and youth; works with states, tribes, and local communities to develop services that support and strengthen family life; seeks joint ventures with the private sector to enhance the lives of children and their families; and provides information and other assistance to parents. Many of the programs administered by ACYF focus on children from low-income families; abused and neglected children; children and youth in need of foster care, independent living, adoption or other child welfare services; preschool children; children with disabilities; runaway and homeless youth; and children from Native American and migrant families. For more information on ACYF's adoption programs, please visit http://www.acf.hhs.gov/programs/cb/focus-areas/adoption.

AdoptUSKids

AdoptUSKids is a multi-faceted, federally funded project whose mission is to raise public awareness about the need for families for children in foster care, and assist states, territories, and tribes to recruit and retain foster and adoptive families and connect them with children. The project is managed through a cooperative agreement with the Children's Bureau at ACF. To learn more visit AdoptUSKids.org, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and view our inspiring videos on YouTube.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

Durable Goods

Teaming talent with ideas, Durable Goods produces broadcast, digital, and branded content for some of the world's biggest brands. Its roster of forward-thinking and innovative creators has partnered with the likes of PepsiCo, Toyota, Snapchat, Vans, Levi's, and American Airlines, among many others, to develop and elevate great content. Durable means enduring, long-lasting, and resilient, a spirit the team brings to every story they tell and the relationships they build. Because how they get there matters just as much as the idea itself. www.durablegoods.tv

View original content:

SOURCE Ad Council