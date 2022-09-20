Pedigree Technologies names seasoned business executive John Elsner as the new CEO

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies, a premier provider of technology solutions in the telematics and IoT space for North America announces today the appointment of John Elsner as its new CEO. Wade Wilson, who has been acting as Chief Executive Officer for the past eight years will be stepping down from his role to pursue other opportunities.

Pedigree Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

As Pedigree embarks on a plan to invest, augment resource and grow its Fargo, ND headquartered business, its Board of Governors has appointed Elsner to lead this new and exciting initiative.

Elsner joined Pedigree in January 2021 after a long career and key leadership positions with CalAmp, a Pedigree supplier, and leading manufacturer of telematics and IoT devices. With prior roles at both hardware and software companies, he brings over 20 years of executive sales and product management experience that is critical to the organization's future success. His vast industry knowledge and experience is in line with the principles of Pedigree focusing on both technology and the end-user

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is challenging the telematics status quo. Traditional solutions overlook the complex operating environments of Heartland industries such as transportation, oil & gas, and heavy equipment. These enterprises require a 360-degree view into all service and supply chain assets, not just fleets. Using telematics as a foundation, Pedigree integrates and layers smart technologies to offer a more expansive view into assets, inventory, and business-critical systems. The power of Pedigree is to connect the unconnected, all through a single pane of glass.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pedigree Technologies