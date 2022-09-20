Zelira Therapeutics Launches ZYRAYDI™ B2B Technology to Create Pharma-grade Cannabis Capsules & Tablets for Global Markets

Patented Tech Easily Transforms Distillate into "Free flow" Powder Matrix

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) , a global leader in the research, development and commercialization of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce the launch of ZYRAYDI™, its patented, licensable technology for the future of the medical cannabis industry.

ZYRAYDI™ traps cannabis distillate in a free flow powder matrix making pharma-grade dosage forms like capsules & tablets

ZYRAYDI™ is a proprietary Enhanced Distillate Capture and Dissolution Matrix (EDCDM) technology that substantially traps the distillate in a free flow powder matrix and increases the rate of dissolution. With ZYRAYDI™, Zelira Therapeutics continues to create new, innovative ways to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid oral dosage forms like capsules and tablets.

"ZYRAYDI™ solves two key issues holding back wider acceptance of cannabinoid medicinal products – the difficulty in formulating solid oral dosage drugs with distillate, and the low rate of dissolution in the body from capsules and tablets," says Dr. Oludare Odumosu, CEO of Zelira Therapeutics. "We strongly believe that the cannabinoid-based medicine market will scale up significantly when the ability to consistently formulate, validate and commercialize dosage forms that closely resemble current pharmaceutical drugs becomes available."

Designed to be a valuable tool for the cannabinoid producers around the world, ZYRAYDI™ requires minimal capital expenditure on equipment and raw materials and is immediately adaptable to any existing capsule and tablet program. The ZYRAYDI matrix contains pharmaceutical grade excipients that are on the FDA-approved list of GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) ingredients, and can be adapted to fit requirements for vegan, gluten free, allergen free, non-GMO, etc.

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) is a leading global therapeutic medical cannabinoid company with access to the world's largest and fastest growing cannabinoid medicine markets. Zelira owns a portfolio of proprietary revenue generating products and a pipeline of candidates undergoing clinical development that are positioned to enter global markets.

The Company is focused on developing branded cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions in its Rx business, including insomnia, autism and chronic non-cancer pain.

The Company has two proprietary formulations under the HOPE™ brand that are generating revenues in Australia, Pennsylvania and have been licensed in Louisiana and Washington D.C., with other states in the US expected to follow. Zelira is also generating revenue in Australia from its proprietary and patented Zenivol™, a leading cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia. Zenivol™ has successfully completed the world's first Phase 1b clinical trial for chronic insomnia where it was found to be a safe and effective treatment.

In 2020, Zelira partnered with SprinJene®Natural to develop and commercialize natural and organic oral care products under the SprinjeneCBD brand, as part of Zelira's OTC business. The SprinjeneCBD toothpaste product is the first of several scientifically formulated, hemp-derived, oral care products containing cannabinoids and based on the proprietary and patented technology of Blackseed oil and Zinc.

The Company conducts its work in partnership with world-leading researchers and organizations including Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia; the Telethon Kids Institute in Perth; the University of Western Australia, in Perth; St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia; and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the United States.

