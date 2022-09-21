Mavely Enhances Its Creator-First Platform with New Tools for Everyday Influencers

New features put everyday influencers at the heart of building authentic engagements

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavely , the social commerce platform that streamlines customer acquisition and social selling for the everyday influencer, today announced a new suite of capabilities designed to support creators in building authentic engagements between brands and consumers. The new tools – including a simple link creator, browser extension and personalized shopping profile – are available across mobile and desktop, making it easier than ever for Mavely's 25,000+ creators to develop unique and authentic content, work with popular brands and drive sales.

"We are constantly impressed by the creativity and entrepreneurship of the Mavely network, and we strive to continue supporting our creators with new tools and brand partnerships as they build their social commerce businesses," said Evan Wray, CEO of Mavely. "Our latest features make it even easier for everyday influencers to earn commission from our network of top brands by streamlining link creation, introducing a personalized shopping profile to highlight their favorite links, and making it incredibly simple to track results and earnings."

Meet audiences where they are

The Mavely platform has always been easy for on-the-go everyday influencers through the mobile app, but the same powerful selling features are now available via any desktop browser. Mavely for Desktop expands on the most popular Mavely features to provide creators with more flexibility and enable them to enhance selling activity by creating graphics, links and posts from their desktops.

In addition to the desktop portal, Mavely announced a browser extension, Mavely Link Creator, for Chrome and Safari. The new Mavely Link Creator extends linking capabilities, so users can create links directly from any Mavely brand-supported website. This tool will save creators time and make it more convenient than ever to connect their audiences with brands and products.

Set up a personalized shopping profile with Mavely MyShop

Mavely is committed to empowering everyday influencers to authentically connect with brands and demonstrate their unique and diverse interests. This commitment led to the creation of Mavely MyShop, a new destination where creators can share their personalized shopping profiles with consumers. Mavely MyShop allows creators to collect, organize and display select links on a single homepage, which they can customize to match their style and aesthetic. Through Mavely MyShop, everyday influencers can create collections, posts and featured items, maximizing traffic for their shopping links through one domain link optimized for social sharing.

"We launched our business to help people look fabulous on a budget, and Mavely has been a key enabler, by connecting us to great brands, and powering our growth," said Shannon Rehlinger from HighHeelsandCartwheels. "With Mavely MyShop, we'll be able to direct our 160,000 followers to a single place where they can shop an entire look or collection, with the confidence that our work won't disappear when a social platform changes its algorithm."

Track performance and commission

Mavely's analytics dashboard is available on both mobile and desktop, giving creators a clear, real-time view of how their links and content are performing.

As part of its creator-first promise, Mavely continues to offer the most frequent payouts in the industry via reliable, bi-monthly payment delivery. In addition, Mavely offers creators detailed payment reports so they can stay on top of the important financial aspects of their social commerce activity.

For more information, visit joinmavely.com. To sign up, download the app in the Google Play or App Store, or visit joinmavely.com.

About Mavely

Mavely is the social commerce platform for the everyday influencer, those who engage their community in an authentic, trusted, and diverse way. The company's suite of social selling tools helps creators earn commissions and products via a network of curated brand opportunities and top retailers. Mavely supports more than 25,000 everyday influencers nationwide via curated partnerships with over 600 retailers. Mavely's platform provides creators with the fastest commission reporting in the industry, the most frequent payout structure, comprehensive educational tools, and white-glove community management services. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Mavely was founded in 2018. To learn more about Mavely, visit joinmavely.com.

