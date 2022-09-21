Pure Storage Extends Leadership in Sustainability, Helping Customers Make Significant Strides on Their Environmental Journey

Pure expands environmental analysis across its full product portfolio; Pure1 Sustainability Assessment introduced to help customers measure and manage their energy use

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced advancements in its sustainability efforts, helping customers dramatically reduce their energy use and environmental footprint.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Sustainability has been a part of Pure Storage's DNA from its inception as a disruptive innovator in the storage industry. As sustainability and energy savings become increasingly critical to organizations around the globe, Pure is continuing to invest in helping customers achieve their environmental and energy reduction goals.

The new Pure1® Sustainability Assessment gives customers visibility on their environmental impact and proactively suggests optimization opportunities. Features include:

Power savings analysis: Pure1 will show the power used compared to the appliance's nominal power load. Customers can monitor power consumption efficiency for an entire fleet, by data center site, or at the individual array.

Greenhouse gas emissions monitor: Pure1 provides direct carbon usage estimates based on power used.

Assessment: Customers can use Pure1 to assess how to improve power efficiency by metering Watts per unit of data on the array that can be read back.

Recommendations: Pure1 provides proactive insights and guidance on improving direct carbon footprint.

In addition to delivering new sustainability tools, Pure continues to advance its core products to be more sustainable. With the launch of the FlashBlade//S™ family of products, Pure is delivering more than double the power efficiency of previous versions. Because of unique design decisions – including Pure's DirectFlash technology, built-for-flash software, always-on deep compression, and Evergreen™ architecture – both FlashBlade® and FlashArray™ can achieve energy savings unlike any competitive storage systems on the market.

Since reporting its first sustainability results in March 2022, Pure Storage has now performed use phase sustainability analyses following the Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) formula across its full portfolio of storage arrays, including the new FlashBlade//S. Pure delivers:

84.7% in direct energy savings vs. competitive all-flash for FlashArray//X™

80% in direct energy savings vs. competitive all-flash for FlashArray//XL™

75% in direct energy savings vs. competitive hybrid for FlashArray//C™

67% in direct energy savings vs. competitive legacy all-flash for FlashBlade//S

60% in direct energy savings vs. competitive upstart all-flash for FlashBlade//S

As a customer first organization, Pure Storage is focused on making a real and immediate impact in reducing customers' environmental footprints.

"Our mission at Cengage Group is to make education attainable for all learners by delivering accessible and affordable digital education resources and solutions. Running our organization on Pure Storage FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure1 and Evergreen//One™, has not only enabled us to significantly improve the storage performance and data accessibility needed to deliver on this mission, but it has also allowed us to save on space, power, and cooling. In fact, we've been able to reduce our overall storage footprint by 80% while doubling to tripling the performance of our previous storage systems." -- Jim Chilton, CIO, Cengage

"Pure FlashBlade has helped us make tremendous progress in NTU's supercomputing projects. It has also freed up computing resources, and enabled us to optimize rack space usage, leading to improved power and cooling efficiencies. With Pure Evergreen//Forever™, we also foresee a positive environmental benefit by not having to undergo wholesale hardware changes during technology refreshes." -- Alvin Ong, CIO, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

"Pure FlashStack enabled us to easily handle increasing workloads to meet customer demands. Our rack also went from 12 to 3, reducing our power consumption from 5,000W to 1,100W. We are proud to achieve this incredible environmental impact." -- Hector Romero, Senior Systems Engineer, Barfoot & Thompson

"As a company that has been mapping Great Britain in extreme detail for over 230 years, it comes as no surprise that the environment is really important to us. Our maps are used by everyday walkers and emergency services alike, and being able to provide that service while reducing our energy usage, carbon emissions and data center footprint is a key focus of ours. Pure has empowered us to achieve all of these goals and we're delighted with our collaboration so far." – Lloyd Clarke, Virtualisation Lead, Ordnance Survey

For more information, visit:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, and Portworx are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage