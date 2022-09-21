SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. ("Southern Missouri" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMBC), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Citizens Bancshares Co. ("Citizens"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens' shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock, or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens' share owned.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Southern Missouri's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Southern Missouri's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

